JEFFERSON — The residential fire on the morning of Jan. 6 that destroyed an apartment within a multi-family building is not considered suspicious, said Anthony Booth, a district chief for the bureau of investigation for the state fire marshal's office.

People may have heard some explosive sounds, Booth said, which was likely the oxygen in an oxygen tank used by the man in the first floor apartment. Burns to the man's body required treatment at a Boston hospital. The woman, his wife, was burned and is not in the hospital.

