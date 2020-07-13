LINCOLN PLANTATION, MAINE — Brookfield Renewable is hosting an information session on the relicensing of the Aziscohos hydro project located at Lincoln Plantation, Maine. Area residents and camp owners of Aziscohos Lake are encouraged to attend.
The information session will be held at Rangeley Inn & Tavern on Friday, July 17 with one-hour sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will include information about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s relicensing process and how stakeholders can participate.
The current license for the 5.115 megawatt hydroelectric facility expires on March 31, 2025.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, RSVPs are required. Video conferencing will also be available. To attend, please send an RSVP by July 16 to maine.inquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com or call 207-522-4147.
For more information, go to the relicensing website at https://aziscohos.brookfieldusprojects.com/ or to FERC’s website at ferc.gov.
