BERLIN — Monday night’s Berlin City Council meeting was a busy one as recently elected candidates were sworn in as part of the city’s inauguration ceremonies and two resolutions relating to the frequently debated Brown School sale were passed.
Before the inauguration, the city council
concluded its unfinished business, which included two public hearings and related resolutions for the sale of the Brown School property.
The first hearing related to the sale of the former school to TKB Properties for $1. While the proposed deal has resulted in quite a bit of public feedback, Monday’s meeting was the official public hearing on the sale.
The second hearing was on an application for a community development block grant for the project.
Resident Lori Korzen, who had spoken at several meetings in opposition to the sale as proposed, said she had called 57 residences near the property and ultimately spoke to 13 people. Of those, she said 11 told her they did not want the former school to become low-to-moderate-income housing.
Korzen also referenced previous statements by council members Diana Berthiaume and Peter Higbee that were against the proposal, as well as a prior comment from Mayor Paul Grenier along the same lines.
She asked what had changed their minds to support the proposal.
Korzen said the resolution needs to have a contingency plan for what happens if New England Family Housing/TKB doesn’t get a community development block grant for the project.
During the hearing on the grant, Korzen said she has done research on CDBGs. She said the Community Development Finance Authority, which oversees the grants, cares about what the public has to say. She said the majority of the members of the public who have reached out to her are against the proposal. She said those who oppose the proposal feel like they have been disrespected by the city council and that the process has not been a fair one. She said those opposing the sale plan to write letters to the CDFA against the project getting the grant.
Resident John Seabury, who has not previously spoken on the issue, said he has been in Berlin for 11 years and, in that time has seen a lot of good results. He said TKB does a great job and builds nice buildings, but they don’t “give a damn” about the people living in their properties or those living nearby. He said he has seen heroin dealers in the area. Seabury then added that in the last two years, there seems to be disillusion within the city regarding its direction.
Seabury suggested putting the property out for bid and giving it 90 days to see what can happen. He said he believes the property could be sold within nine months if it was offered for bid.
Resident Richard King, who had spoken previously against the proposal, reiterated that he was against selling the property for $1. He said the city is trying to bring in investors and asked what kind of message it sends when the city is willing to sell buildings for $1.
King suggested the building would be better used for visiting nurses and doctors, and said this could help the hospital to expand and possibly become a trauma center.
Resident Theodore Bosen, who had previously spoken in favor of the proposal, said he felt like this was the movie “Groundhog Day” in that they keep discussing the same issue.
Bosen said it is clear to him that the opponents of the proposal don’t understand the role of government. He said the city has an obligation to the public trust to ensure the building is used for the public’s benefit, not for a quick sale.
Bosen said there are young families that cannot afford to stay in Berlin due to rising housing costs and these families need below-market rents like those in the proposed plan for the Brown School.
Another resident said he has witnessed many small businesses closing in Berlin over the past year and a half. He said people are moving away because there is nothing here to keep them and suggested that the city consider better alternatives for the Brown School than low-income housing.
Resident Kathy Trumbull, who had previously spoken against the proposal, also reiterated her objections. She said in researching the CDFA, the city is not in compliance to receive the CDBG funds. She said there has been zero public involvement in the process, which alone would disqualify the loan. She said the proposal would go down in flames if the city pursues its current approach.
Trumbull said she has to look both ways before stepping out of her door now, describing Berlin as becoming “a zombie apocalypse.” Trumbull said there are people using drugs, urinating in entryways and leaving behind food scraps such as pizza and various drinks in entryways.
Trumbull said she was not saying that all low-income people are engaging in these activities but that the city needs to be careful about who it attracts.
Resident Roland Berthiaume said he supports the current sale. He said a large percentage of Berlin residents would qualify for housing in Brown School and the city is in need of workforce housing. He said businesses in the city are suffering from a lack of available workforce because people have no place to live. He said people moving to town are forced to live with friends in order to have housing and Brown School could provide for those needs.
Resident Steve Korzen, who had spoken at previous meetings, reiterated his opposition, saying he considered the plan a giveaway. He said he didn’t feel the purchasers had been vetted well enough, saying that a Google search turns up a case filed against the purchasers that was settled a few years ago. He also said the lack of a contingency for the grant is negligent.
During the council’s discussion, council member Michael Rozek asked what would happen if the CDBG was not approved.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said there will be a contingency clause in the purchase and sale agreement, although Laflamme noted officials had already met with staff from CDFA and she anticipated the grant would be approved.
Councilor Mark Eastman suggested putting contingency language relating to grant approval in the sale resolution.
Grenier said the language would be in the purchase-and-sale agreement, which is the controlling document. He said the resolution simply authorizes the city manager to do what is necessary to effectuate the agreement, which would include a purchase-and-sale agreement. Grenier noted the purchase-and-sale agreement would be presented to the council for its final approval.
After some debate, Eastman said he wanted to amend the sale resolution to include grant contingency language. Eastman waited until after Councilor Lucie Remillard made a motion to approve the sale resolution, which led to an argument between Eastman and the mayor over procedures. Eventually, Grenier asked Remillard to withdraw her motion so that Eastman could make his motion to amend. Eastman made his motion but it failed 5-3.
The motion to pass the resolution for the sale of the Brown School property was then remade and it passed 7-1, with Eastman voting against.
The resolution relating to the community development block grant application also passed by a 7-1 vote with Eastman voting against.
Following the debate on the Brown School, recently elected members of the city council were sworn in. Those being inaugurated included two new city council members, Robert Theberge and Peter Morency, who replaced outgoing members Michael Rozek and Russell Otis. Rozek and Otis were both recognized for their service, although Otis could not be present at Monday’s meeting.
Returning elected members include Grenier, Remillard and Councilor Diana Berthiaume.
