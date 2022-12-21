Limitless Playground logo

GORHAM — A safe, accessible place for kids of all abilities to play and that aligns with the town’s master plan for inclusivity moved a step forward with the awarding of an $83,880 federal grant toward a limitless playground and other improvements.

A limitless playground, via the Gorham Commons II grant, will allow for children with disabilities to play outdoors in a setting “where we play together as one,” per a posting on the town’s Park and Recreation Department website page.

