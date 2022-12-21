GORHAM — A safe, accessible place for kids of all abilities to play and that aligns with the town’s master plan for inclusivity moved a step forward with the awarding of an $83,880 federal grant toward a limitless playground and other improvements.
A limitless playground, via the Gorham Commons II grant, will allow for children with disabilities to play outdoors in a setting “where we play together as one,” per a posting on the town’s Park and Recreation Department website page.
The grant award, announced Dec. 12 with six other awards statewide, complements donations by playground project supporters. Of the fundraising goal of $167,760, about $92,000 was raised.
“Receiving the grant is a huge step to seeing this project to its completion. We have been fundraising (receiving donations) since the spring of 2019. Obviously, the timeframe during Covid took a toll on our fundraising efforts, but now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gorham Recreation Director Jeff Stewart.
Town officials are hopeful for a 2023 groundbreaking on the project as the online page notes.
Work began five years ago to bring the concept to fruition, as Town Manager Denise Vallee said. Project discussions began in August 2017. Information to support the grant — detailed plans — was gathered over the next several years.
The grant application was started in October of 2021, with the assistance of Northern Communities Investment Corporation and the application was filed on Dec. 17, 2021. The application was initially submitted online to the National Park Service. The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources added to the application and submitted it to the federal government on March 21 of this year, said Vallee.
The grant award allows for other improvements.
“We’re super excited to have been awarded this grant. It will provide a safe place for children with disabilities to play outdoors and we will also have our two really old restrooms and storage room in our Information Booth replaced with an ADA-compliant restroom and new storage room,” Vallee said.
For Stewart, news of the grant award may be a capstone in his work for the town so far.
“This project will probably be the most meaningful during my time as Director of Parks & Recreation for the Town of Gorham. It is priceless to provide this opportunity to have the playground and I believe people will travel to Gorham from all over, so their children can enjoy playing,” he said.
As stated in a press release, the Land and Water Conservation Funds program is administered at the national level by the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service and managed in New Hampshire by the Division of Parks and Recreation, including coordinating grant rounds for project funding and monitoring past project sites for program compliance.
Since 1965, nearly $50 million in LWCF grants have been awarded to New Hampshire cities and towns across all of the state’s 10 counties, resulting in almost $100 million invested in public outdoor recreation projects.
