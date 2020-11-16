COOS COUNTY — A state-wide grand jury, meeting at Merrimack Superior Court, returned 46 indictments against 26 individuals in cases from Coos County. The indictments were released on Nov. 5.
• April B. Baillargeon, 45, of Berlin was indicted on a count of attempted willful concealment, two counts of willful concealment (prior conviction), three counts of possession of a controlled drug — previous conviction (heroin and crack cocaine).
• Zachary B. Blodgett, 23, of 298 Railroad St., Littleton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Katrine Boudle, 37, of 115 Mayneboro St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine).
• Kate E. Brann, 43, of 706 Fourth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (heroin and fentanyl).
• John Brown, 34, of 200 Portland St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine).
• Norman W. Deline, 43, of 23 Colby St., Colebrook, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault — domestic violence.
• Raegan Devoid, 21, of 608 Sullivan St., Berlin, was indicted on four counts of sale of a controlled drug (cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl).
• Taylor R. Hawkins, 26, of 292 Hillsboro St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (clonazepam and methamphetamine). She was also indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon alleging she drove a motor vehicle onto Route 110 with an individual hanging onto the vehicle.
• Clayton E. Herbert III, 64, of 536 Forest Lake Road, Dalton, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct — deadly weapon and criminal threatening — deadly weapon.
• Arthur Howland, 29, of 19 Bishop St., Littleton, was indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug — previous conviction (cocaine).
• Jay G. Jordan, 36, was indicted on a charge that he failed to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Bobby Joe Leclerc, 39, of 32 Copperville Road, Milan, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (crack cocaine) and two counts of second degree assault — domestic violence.
• Derek Lefebvre, 29, of 100 High St., Berlin, was indicted on charges of operating after certification as a habitual offender, possession of a controlled drug — previous conviction, and four counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell.
• Thomas McGinnis, 32, of 288 Main St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault.
• Cole A. Morse, 22, of 13 North Rd., Jefferson, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Jillian Normand, 39, of 30 High St., Northumberland, was indicted on a charge of operating a vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Roger L. Roy, Sr., 59, 22 Wooddale Rd. North Stratford, was indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault — domestic violence.
• Jonathan C. Salvatore, 35, of 746 Kent St., Berlin, was indicted for possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Jeremiah Sargent, 34, of 2 Noyes St., Berlin, was indicted for possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Stephen S. Scherber, 30, of 125 North Ave., St. Johnsbury, Vt., was indicted on a charge of interference with custody.
• John F. Vashaw, 53, of 281 Portland St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methadone).
• Chrystie L. Walter, 43, of 167 Prospect St., Bethlehem, was indicted on a count of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Shane L. Walter, 41, of 429 Lancaster Dr., Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault — domestic violence.
• Evan Ward, 25, of 6 Crescent St., Pittsburg, was indicted on a count of theft by unauthorized taking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.