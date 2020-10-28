By Edith Tucker
GORHAM — Town clerk-tax collector Carol Porter assured the select board at Monday evening’s meeting that she and the staff were ready for the upcoming Presidential Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Polls will be open at town hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” she said. Two additional ballot clerks have been signed up to keep the voting from taking too long and so staff members can take needed breaks in what is bound to be a busy day.
Three hundred absentee ballots had already been received, including those from overseas.
The state’s official registered voter tally for Gorham stands at 2,259, with 880 Democrats; 630 Republicans and 749 undeclared.
Town moderator Doug Gralenski will be in charge of a pre-check of all absentee ballots on Saturday, Oct. 31. ”We’ll open the outer envelopes and check off the names off on our registered voter list, but the inner, signed ballot envelopes will not be opened until Election Day,” Porter said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public health decisions put in place for the Sept. 8 Primary Day election will once again be put in place for voters and staff: 6-foot social distancing, Plexiglass shields and screens, no voting booth curtains, all voters given their own pen to fill out their ballot and then keep, and mask-wearing requested.
“A separate spot will be set up for those unwilling or unable to wear a mask,” the town clerk said.
“The September primary was a successful practice run,” Porter explained. “We’re just expecting greater volume.”
At least one selectman will be on hand at all times when the polls are open.
Election Day hours will be not only be posted on the town’s website and but also on the Medallion Opera House marquee on the town hall building.
Following the town clerk’s update, the board discussed its interest in considering potential employee policy changes, including associated costs.
Selectman Adam White said he believed that any policy that would increase costs should come before the board for review and a vote. The policy committee on which he serves as the board’s representative is looking into four items: a health insurance review, that likely could reveal co-pay and other potential tradeoffs; dental insurance, which the town does not offer; an on-call pay policy for the Public Works Department, and possible changes to the town’s existing longevity/severance policy.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc offered to continue her efforts to look at what wage and benefit packages are offered by other North Country communities in Coos, Grafton and Carroll counties of comparable size or with a population of 5,000 or less. The goal, LeBlanc said, is for the town to be both fair to employees and affordable to taxpayers.
Chairman Mike Waddell pointed out that the town’s code book — a compilation of all the policies voted on by the board as well as any votes relating to policy that were passed at Town Meeting — is in dire need of updating. “It’s been 29 years since this has systematically been done,” he said.
Budget-building must come first, town manager Denise Vallee said. A code review cannot be started until after the budget hearing has been held. LeBlanc suggested the town manager find out how much it would cost to contract out this needed review. Fortunately, the document has been digitized, making this a possibility.
Two commercial assessments are being challenged at the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals. The selectmen voted, 3-0, to sign letters of engagement with the law firm of Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, PLLC (DTC Lawyers) of Meredith, Exeter and Portsmouth.
The select board is scheduled to meet next at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, and again on Monday, Nov. 23. All meetings are streamed from town hall, including a five-minute hearing of the public session in which citizens can phone in questions or comments.
