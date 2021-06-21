BERLIN — White Mountain Paper Company is asking Berlin and Gorham to support a request for federal stimulus funding to look at removing its wastewater lagoons in Cascade. Under the concept being explored, mill effluent would be treated by the Berlin and Gorham wastewater treatment plants and returned to the mill as process water.
Representing the owners of the Gorham mill, consultant Alexandra Richie said the idea is to create a closed-loop waste treatment system between Gorham, Berlin and the mill. After a presentation Monday night, the council agreed to support a joint application for funds to undertake needed engineering analysis to look at the feasibility of the concept. Both city officials and Richie acknowledged there are too many unknowns at this point for any commitment beyond agreeing to a study.
Richie said when the new ownership acquired the mill at the end of 2020, the town of Gorham said it would like to see the lagoon decommissioned, if possible. She stressed that White Mountain Paper is operating within all its existing permits and there is no requirement that it close the lagoon. But Richie said the mill understands the lagoon is an environmental liability to the state and historically has been a source of odors for the neighborhood around it. She said it also limits future expansion.
Richie said splitting the mill effluent between the two treatment plants would provide the mill with important redundancy especially in high water season. The treated effluent would be returned to the river through the treatment systems, eliminating the need for the lagoon and the mill discharge into the river. She acknowledged the proposal would likely require some upgrades to the two municipal systems but said that could position them to mitigate risk and handle future growth for the area.
She said a similar system has worked in Utah and is the case study for this option.
Richie said a working group from the two communities and the mill has been put together to explore the concept and former N.H. Commissioner of Resources and Economic Development George Bald is providing his input and support. She said everyone recognizes the idea is in the conceptual stage and more information is needed to vet its viability.
Richie said Bald suggested the proposal would be a strong candidate for federal stimulus funding for water and wastewater infrastructure being overseen by the state Department of Environmental Services. The study would look at the design and the cost of installing the new system, upgrading the municipal treatment plants and decommissioning and removing the lagoon.
She said White Mountain Paper is willing to prepare the application but would like the municipalities to take a lead role in submitting the application as part of a collaborative effort.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the project would likely trigger an upgrade of Berlin’s wastewater treatment system and said how to pay for those upgrades needs to be part of the discussion.
Berlin Wastewater Department Superintendent Jon Goodreau said he wanted to raise some concerns he has. He said having a study performed makes sense.
“There’s a lot of things we need to look at,” he said,
He said if it goes forward, the proposal will require a major upgrade of the city’s present wastewater treatment plant.
Goodreau said Berlin’s treatment plant is currently designed to treat an average daily flow of 3 million gallons of wastewater.
He said under state regulations, once a treatment system consistently reaches 80 percent of its design flow, or 2.4 million gallons in Berlin’s case, it has to upgrade its facility. He said over the past 12 months, the Berlin plant has handled an average daily flow of 2.02 million gallons.
The mill’s system is designed to treat six million gallons per day but current flow levels are described as far below that figure. He said the Gorham wastewater treatment facility is rated at .75 million gallons per day.
Goodreau said Berlin also has to consider that if it undertakes a major upgrade of its wastewater treatment system and the mill shuts down, the city will be left with a treatment plant too large for its needs.
Goodreau said the treatment system depends on microorganisms that digest the organic and dissolved waste. He said managing the microorganisms will be difficult if flow levels fluctuate because of shutdowns or slowdowns at the mill.
Goodreau also noted White Mountain Paper is one of four companies on the Androscoggin River responsible for the operation of the Gulf Island oxygenation system in Maine. He said the study should look at whether Berlin and Gorham would be required to take on those costs if White Mountain Paper is no longer discharging into the river.
Richie again stressed there is no requirement for the mill to close the lagoon. She said the White Mountain Paper is operating within all of its existing permits.
Richie said the advantages of the project are many including reducing discharges and intake to and from the river, removing the lagoon and its odor from the neighborhood. She said the mill would also expect to pay the communities for servicing the mill’s wastewater and water needs.
