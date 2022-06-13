GORHAM — Last Friday evening (June 10) at the base of Mount Washington, the Gorham High School class of 2022 gathered for its senior graduation ceremony.
Thirty-seven students graduated from Gorham High School.
The ceremony has been held at the Auto Road since 2020, when they were moved there to provide a safe outdoor, in-person graduation during the pandemic.
A parade was added to the ceremonies at that time to provide more recognition for students as attendance at ceremonies was limited. That tradition continued this year.
Families, friends and students gathered at the Shaw’s parking lot on the Berlin/ Gorham Road to form a parade of vehicles led by Gorham Police
Chief Adam Marsh in a Gorham cruiser and Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier in a Gorham fire truck.
An advertising plane towing a banner congratulating the students flew overhead following the parade down Main Street. Many of the vehicles were highly decorated.
The parade then drove the 8 miles to the Auto Road, where the stage, sound equpiment and student chairs had been set up by Gorham High School staff.
Kicking off the ceremonies, seniors marched to their seats led by valedictorian Zoe Grondin and salutatorian Alexander Mayerson, and the national Anthem was sung by Aimee Bousquet.
Gorham High Principal Jennifer Corrigan greeted the students and families and presented the valedictorian award to Zoe Grondin and the salutatorian award to Alexander Mayerson.
Their speeches were followed by the commencement speech by Gorham Middle High School guidance counselor Matt Saladino, after which diplomas were awarded.
Grondin titled her valedictory address “The Finishing Touches,” sharing memories of her grandfather and his attention to detail in cooking and how that attention has influenced her in her outlook on life.
“My grandfather changed how I see my own life. Things can be a whirlwind. But even when it feels like a thousand things are happening at once, I encourage you all to seek out the details. Don’t gloss over their power.”
“My grandfather prided himself on the details in his art whether it be his paintings or his meals,” she said. “Find out where the details matter the most for you and prioritize that passion.
“Live for what you love, because the only thing standing between a moment and a memory is that finishing touch,” she said.
Mayerson’s speech, titled “Stellar Perspective,” touched on a documentary he saw when he was 13 years old about the Voyager spacecrafts and how it changed his perspective on his place in the universe and what is important.
“When you are just a single human being it is easy to become wrapped up in your own perspective of the universe,” he said. “How often do we consider the alternative: the universe’s perspective of you?”
“Before Voyager 1 left its home, our solar system, it took a single image, one that would change my life forever,” he said.
Among the many images that the Voyager spacecraft took showing the outer planets of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in detail never seen before is one that turned the cameras back toward home.
That picture, famously referred to as “Pale Blue Dot,” by astronomer Carl Sagan, shows the Earth as a small point of light alone in the vastness of space.
“Now as I prepare to leave my own home, I hope my words can change your life,” Mayerson said. “How you choose to perceive your life is up to you. Be bold, go out into the universe, strive for success and fail in style.”
He encouraged his fellow graduates: “Every day is an opportunity to seize the life you want to live, and you should be the last person standing in your way.”
Halery Desilts, president of the Class of 2022, introduced this year’s commencement speaker, Gorham Middle High School guidance counselor Matt Saladino, who began his speech with his favorite memories of the students.
Saladino then spoke the three words he wanted them to remember: passion, compassion and community.
“I want all of you to remember as you move on to the next chapter of your lives,” he said, “Passion: be passionate about what you are doing in your life. ou deserve to be happy, but happiness is not guaranteed. You have to create your own happiness with a work ethic, attitude and motivation.
“Compassion: Always Have compassion because those that do have positive relationships with others.
“Community: Be an active part of your community. You have always been raised in one of the best communities, and I hope you always remember that.”
Saladino had taken his $200 commencement speech fee and purchased “Crazy eight” scratch tickets which he distributed to the students as he thanked the Class of 2022 “for being our winning scratch ticket.”
“It has been an honor teaching you and watching you become the men and women you are,” Saladino said. “I hope you all win the jackpot.”
The students scratched their tickets; a senior girl said she won $30 and one senior boy won $2. No one else reported winnings.
Corrigan, class adviser Christine Lemoine and school board representative Benjamin Mayerson presented the students with their diplomas, along with gift bags that held awards and scholarships, which had been announced earlier.
Following the ceremonies, students proceeded to a chem-free party at Hub North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.