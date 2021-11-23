Gorham hammers out draft short-term rental regs

GORHAM — Professional planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt., absorbed detailed feedback on her first-cut draft of short-term rental regulations at the selectmen’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 22.
Bamford said she would tweak the proposed regulations and bring them back for the board's Dec. 13 meeting. After the town’s lawyer has checked them out, a public hearing will be scheduled.
Fire Chief Phil Cloutier and Police Chief Adam Marsh plus town manager Denise Vallee were on hand in person for the discussion. Bamford, Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza and assessing clerk Michelle Lutz were all on Zoom, making a total of nine participants.
The draft regulations, visible to everyone on-screen, stated that their purpose “is to allow short-term rentals, as allowed by the Gorham Zoning Ordinance, for the benefit of both homeowners and visitors to our community, while ensuring safety and minimizing neighborhood disruption resulting from this type of business activity by requiring permits pursuant to RSA 41:11-c.”
If adopted, this approach will mean the permits will be issued to individuals and not run with the land, Bamford explained.
Short-term rentals are defined as “dwelling units where transient lodging is offered for rent in increments of less than 30 nights and are not associated with commercial tourist accommodations,” Bamford said.
“All Short-Term Rental units must have a permit with the town,” she said. “A registration form signed by the select board designee shall constitute an STR.”
Under the proposed rules, “the permit shall be valid for one year from date of issue and completed prior to expiration. Renewals will expire on the same date, year-to-year, as the original license. Failing to renew the license prior to expiration shall be treated the same as operating a short-term rental without a license."
Originally, the draft listed a $35 annual fee per tax parcel, but the selectmen voided that when they realized it would be a duplication.
The criteria for issuance of a permit includes: (1) Smoke/CO detectors are in areas defined by the N.H. State Fire Code and N.H. State Building Code and are functioning; (2) Windows and/or doors designated for emergency egress are maintained and in operational order; (3) No basement space shall be used as a sleeping area unless there are properly sized egress windows and/or doors conforming to state codes; (4) A functional fire extinguisher is visibly installed in any kitchen area; (5) The maximum number of people that the dwelling unit can be advertised for in any published listing or other form of marketing shall be two people for each bedroom listed on the town-issued building permit plus two additional people; (6) All vehicles shall be parked on the property in designated parking areas; (7) The property must be in compliance with all town ordinances at all times, including zoning, noise, wild animals (in garbage), and parking; (8) The owner of a STR until shall provide proof of a current N.H. Rooms and Meals Tax license number.
The owner of any unregistered STR will be fined as follows: first offense, written warning; second, after allowing a 10-day wait period, $100, and so forth.
The draft provides that the town has the right to revoke an STR permit that becomes a nuisance or is in violation. Revocation as a nuisance requires a minimum of three incidents within one year, validated by Gorham or State Police. An appeal process is included.
STR units will be inspected by the fire chief/health officer or the code enforcement officer. Chief Cloutier said that at a minimum, dwellings should have a functioning hot water system and a functioning flush toilet. “Otherwise, it’s an unsafe living condition,” he said.
Both chiefs said they plan to review state law to be absolutely sure they have the authority to do what they believe is necessary.
In other action, chairman Mike Waddell said that a new zoning permit application form is now being routinely used in the assessing office. It’s a check-off sheet — a clearing house — for a number of activities that property-owners can undertake, the chairman explained. “It’s a work in progress,” he said. “I hope Michelle Lutz and Victoria Hill jot down suggestions for improvements.”
The board also voted to formally approve its updated personnel policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.