GORHAM — The budget committee held its annual budget hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Medallion Opera House.
Chairman Patti Stolte presented slides of the dollar amounts requested in the town warrant that the six-member committee had studied over the course of eight meetings, all in 2022.
All the other budget committee members were also on hand: Lee Carroll, Abby Evankow, selectmen’s representative Judy LeBlanc, Greg O’Neil and Reuben Rajala along with town manager Denise Vallee and director of finance and administration Kathy Frenette.
If all warrant articles pass at the annual March town meeting, the total estimated tax rate impact will only add $0.03 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, thanks to a nearly $400,000 ($390,700) transfer from the town’s unassigned fund balance, leaving a $1.2 million balance.
Most of the audience at the hearing was made up of town employees and elected officials, plus representatives of non-profit organizations seeking specific sums of money by petitioned warrant articles.
The business meeting of the annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the GRS Cooperative Middle-High School Gym.
Earlier that day, the polls will be open for town elections by written ballot from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in town hall.
In her role as chairman, Stolte announced whether or not each proposed budget expenditure in the warrant — other than for both the Sewer Department and the Water Department — garnered a favorable recommendation by the select board.
Only petitioned Article 34, which seeks $10,000 for the purpose of supporting the programs and services of The Family Resource Center to the families and residents of Gorham, resulted in a 2-to-1 board recommendation.
Selectman Adam White was reported to have been the lone “nay,” but he was not on hand at the hearing to explain his reasons.
At a short budget committee meeting after the hearing was adjourned, Evankow moved that the committee not recommend under petitioned Article 35 that the town appropriate $3,000 for the purpose of supporting the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce marketing efforts.
Deidre Blair, a working artist who runs The Three Sisters Art Gallery & Studio in the White Mountains on Exchange Street, had spoken against the expenditure because she sees the chamber as being primarily focused on the city of Berlin.
Evankow amplified her comments, pointing out that the town was not receiving sufficient value since most of the events promoted on internet sites were located in Berlin.
Gorham only has about a quarter the number of businesses that pay member dues as does Berlin plus a few more northerly towns, such as Errol and Milan.
Chamber Executive Coordinator Paula Kinney was on hand and said both Berlin and Gorham are asked to appropriate $3,000 to provide the needed match to secure an annual Joint Promotional Program grant from the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism, that’s part of the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs along with the Division of Economic Development. JPP grants help communities develop tourism promotional initiatives whose primary goals are to promote the Granite State as a year-round vacation destination, increase the length of stay, and to help maintain and grow a strong economic base.
The chamber under a contract with Sullivan Creative Professional Services of Bethlehem has a June 2021 to June 2022 Marketing Plan in place that includes electronic and rack card distribution to increase website traffic and social media, primarily targeted to potential visitors living in other New England states. These are the visitors who are most likely to fill Gorham’s motels, restaurants and eateries, which outnumber those in Berlin.
Most of the events that the chamber promotes are in Berlin, however, both Blair and Evankow said.
Gorham Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart pointed out that the chamber was very helpful with the logistics of the weekly farmers market and the town’s first Jigger Johnson Lumberjack Festival, both held on the Gorham Common.
Nonetheless, a statement that Stewart made that was captured in the approved minutes of the Jan. 13 Budget Committee meeting held at the Family Resource Center apparently caused confusion.
“Stewart advised that he sees the recreation department as the chamber of commerce for Gorham, and is happy to provide events, especially when they are profitable,” read the minutes.
Evankow’s motion failed; one “yes” vote not to recommend appropriating $3,000 for the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, four “nays” and one abstention by the chairman.
Carroll immediately moved that the budget committee does recommend that $3,000 be appropriated to the Chamber. It passed, with five “yes” votes and a single “no,” cast by Evankow.
Budget committee members pledged to change its application form that is used by non-profit organizations seeking taxpayer dollars.
Frenette said that all applicants should be assured that everyone is held to same standard and asked for a rationale and mission statement plus other detailed quantitative information.
