BERLIN — A registered sex offender wanted on multiple outstanding warrants surrendered to Berlin police last Wednesday after law enforcement authorities searched the city for him.
Henry Edward Woods, 36, of Laconia was being sought on multiple outstanding arrest warrants including; a parole violation warrant on an underlying charge of aggravated assault with a weapon; a Carroll County warrant for failing to appear on a synthetic narcotic charge and failure to maintain a sex offender registration charge issued by the Laconia Police Department.
The N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force featured Woods as its “Fugitive of the Week” last Wednesday morning, leading to information that he was in Berlin. Members of the task force traveled to Berlin that day, searching for Woods. Shortly after the task force members returned to the Concord area, Woods turned himself in at the Berlin police station. Woods was being held at the N.H. State Prison in Berlin on his parole violations and awaiting additional court dates on his outstanding warrants.
The following member agencies of the U.S. Marshals — N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force were part of this investigation: N.H. Department of Corrections — Probation and Parole; Belknap, Rockingham and Strafford county sheriff’s pffices; the Berlin and Laconia police departments; along with deputy U.S. Marshals.
Since the N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force was established in 2002, it has made close to 8,000 arrests. The arrests have ranged in seriousness from murder, assault, unregistered sex offenders to probation and parole violations and numerous other serious offenses.
