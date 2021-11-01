SHELBURNE — The Forest Society, the state’s oldest non-profit conservation organization, is working to create what, if successful, would be its second-largest reservation in the Granite State.
Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (as the Forest Society is formally known), spoke on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the edge of Reflection Pond on the north side of Route 2.
He was one of a number of speakers who participated in the annual state Division of Forests and Lands field tour organized to provide District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney with on-the-ground current information.
Savage briefly discussed a project that could result in the Society acquiring 3,700 acres covered by conservation easements.
Since 1960, Shelburne has hosted a small Forest Society reservation, Savage said.
Shelburne native Ralph Peabody, who was a longtime forest warden, gave his 82-acre pine forest to Forest Society in his will, creating its eighth reservation. Hikers on the Peabody Brook Trail go through a section of it on their way to Giant Falls.
“This project is developing and is, as always, dependent on funding,” Savage pointed out in a follow-up email. “There are still many questions to be answered.”
The project would include the 1,030-acre Bald Cap parcel, now owned by The Conservation Fund. Bald Cap is currently one of the four tracts that are part of a 4,881-acre federal Forest Legacy funding application, known as the Androscoggin Valley Corridor.
Administrator Susan Francher of the Division’s Planning and Community Forestry Bureau told Kenney the corridor project includes three Gorham Land Company “working forest” tracts in Gorham, all of which would stay in private ownership, covered by conservation easements. They are Pine Mountain, 1,614 acres; Mascot Mine, 1,071 acres; and Cascade Mountain; 1,166 acres.
This project was first publicly discussed in August 2020 when the Gorham and Shelburne selectman voted unanimously to support the proposed Forest Legacy Program application that would keep undeveloped nearly 5,000 forested acres.
Francher has coordinated the lengthy Forest Legacy Program’s application process since the conservation program was begun in 1990. She listed some of program’s benefits. “It’s a 75 percent-25 percent cost-share program, with the federal government paying the larger share, rather than the more usual 50-50 match, Francher said. Recreational opportunities are part of the program and existing snowmobile trails are protected.
“There is no requirement, however, that ATVs be either required or prohibited,” she added.
In the Forest Legacy Program’s early days, only a few states participated, and an unofficial handshake agreement sprung up informally among them that none would apply for more than its share.
The program is now highly competitive, however, and applications from across the nation are gone over with a fine-toothed comb, using a formal scoring system to set priorities.
The Forest Legacy Program has conserved over 2.8 million acres of forestland over the years and has expanded across the country to include 53 states and territories.
Francher provided a list of all New Hampshire’s completed projects: a total of 270,572 acres with nearly $52 million in Forest Legacy Program funding. In addition, the 5,441-acre Beebe River tract in Sandwich and Campton was funded for $2,600,000 but has not yet been completed. The 1,121-acre Dundee Forest in Bartlett and Jackson was funded for $2,300,000, but it too awaits completion.
Francher said that the local Androscoggin Valley Corridor project, for which the state is seeking a total of $1,672,500 for all four tracts submitted as a single package, scored high. Prospects appear bright, but she cautioned that funding would not be confirmed until the Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget.
Shelburne selectman Stan Judge was on hand for this part of the tour. Fewer than 400 residents live in the town he said.
Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’s largest reservation is over 5,000 acres at Mount Monadnock and Gap Mountain in the towns of Dublin, Marlborough, Troy and Jaffrey, much of which is leased to the state as a park.
