GORHAM — Five men who have reached their retirement years decided that the best way to spend those years would be to give back to students in Gorham.
Lynne Grigelevich or Miss G, as everyone calls her is dean of students at Gorham Middle High School.
Grigelevich thinks highly of the five men, Hester Qualls, David Hamel Ron Fini, Ron Legere, and Russ Landry, all of whom have returned to Gorham Middle High school as paraprofessionals and substitute teachers.
“I was talking with Hester “Hoopy” Qualls one day and said, ‘I love that you are here but why?’" She said Qualls replied, "‘When I was here everyone was good to me, they took care of me and I wanted to come back as an act of service in gratitude of everything I received here.’”
Grigelevich said that struck a cord with her.
“If we all came to a place of kindness, what a wonderful world this could be,” she said. “To me it is amazing that he is one of five that does that. I was really struck that those five men all have that same attitude.”
David Hamel
Hamel, worked in finance for 40 years and owned his own mortgage company in Scottsdale, Ariz., for 15 years. After his wife died, Hamel, a Manchester native, decided to return to New Hampshire. He met Nancy Cordwell and they married and now live in Shelburne.
Hamel has retired three times. “My daughter and wife decided it is better for me to work,” he said.
In January 2013, Hamel’s wife Nancy was working as a paraprofessional for SAU 20 and said they needed help at the high school.
“I applied and was hired as a substitute teacher,” he said. “I have no degree in anything and refer to myself as a body in a chair for an absentee teacher. I have a specialty because no one else wants it, I do the detentions. I call myself the school C.O. I always wanted to be a teacher, I never could afford to become a teacher, but now that I can, I do this.”
Hamel added, “I cover for any subject and have gone to Milan and Gorham Middle School, but they prefer me on the high school level due to my outspoken voice. The first thing I do when I get into school is speak out loudly ‘good morning’ to get the students attention. Now they are focused. Iif that doesn’t work then I have a shrilling whistle, and that usually works.”
He went on to say: “I get so excited, about this job. Last week, I came in to work in a sport coat, shirt and tie. Dress for success. I wanted to show the students. I can’t teach a course, but I do have life experiences. Recently, I had a student who is in his senior year and had his first car and asked me to sign the dashboard. That meant a lot to me. Another reason I like doing this is that my father did not graduate the eighth grade. My mother got her general equivalency diploma at 65. It means a lot to me to go in and teach. We all have a list of things we wanted to do, and this was on my bucket list. In my course of endeavors, I was gifted with the gift of gab. In my business it was my personality that got the referrals. But this job to me is very important. To be able to communicate with somebody that makes them feel important. Doing this job, I feel better than in my 40 years of finance.”
Ron Fini
Fini came to Gorham in the winter of 1969 and has been teaching here for 39 years.
“My first retirement from teaching was in 2008,” he said. “After retirement, I volunteered at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and then was hired at the accounting department, but it just wasn’t for me. I saw an ad for Hillside School for someone in the computing department temporarily until the end of the year. Mrs. King asked me to stay on. I stayed on five years.”
Fini then moved on to the Family Resource Center, “I started working part time for the Family Resource Center when it first opened. The FRC had expanded so much that they needed me full-time, so I left Hillside. I still work at the FRC part-time after school.”
Even though he was already working other jobs, when an opportunity at Gorham Middle High School presented itself, he took it.
“I am the media specialist. My main job is working with students online, with those students who are taking online courses," he said. "I also work in the library. Other than sports, I probably have been involved in every extracellular activity. I really had a strong tie with this school, when I got the chance to come back, I could not pass up the chance to give back.”
Growing up, Fini said: “I had asthma when young and missed a lot of school. Learning and studying did not come easily to me. I became a teacher because I thought I could do better than the teachers I had. I did not learn I had dyslexia until college. In college, I learned about learning disabilities and realized I was dyslexic. I would write the number correctly on the board but would read it wrong. I would tell my students the answers on the board are correct, but I may say it wrong. You need to pay close attention. I never had a student make fun of my disability. I was lucky to know what I wanted to do at a young age and have been doing it ever since. Coming back is better than I ever thought it would be. I am in second heaven.”
Ron Legere
Ron Legere is a substitute teacher two or three days a week in grades 6-12 and also works with the basketball and baseball teams. He worked in the paper mill until 2015 when he had to leave due to a disability. A former Berlin High hockey player, Legere said it's his love of sports that got him to think about being a substitute teacher.
“I like to be around kids due to my coaching and love of sports,” he said. “Being around the school it is fun to see the students grow and achieve. I have one child who graduated from Gorham in 2017 who went on to Southern New Hampshire University and graduated from there in three years. I got to work with him in baseball. I do middle school basketball and help out with junior varsity and varsity. I have always been involved with sports.
"The teachers here are pretty good. They leave you a lesson plan for the day if you are taking over their class," Legere said. "I have even taught cooking classes and everything else. I think the teachers here have a good relationship with kids here and I really enjoy it. My wife likes it that I come home happy,” he said.
Hester Qualls
Retired Sgt. Major Qualls said, “I wasn’t labeled mostly likely to succeed in high school but because of teachers like Mr. and Mrs. Drew, Mr. and Mrs. Corrigan and Mr. Longenecker and Mr. Fini —people like that I looked up to — I think I have done well. I am now retired from the military and my wife and I, who I met here at Gorham High, came back to Gorham every summer because my mother-in-law is 94 years old and we want to hang out with her as much as possible."
He got involved after talking to Chastity Murphy about the paraprofessional program. "She asked me to apply because she said, ‘I really want you to come and work with me.’ I talked about it with my wife and said I really want to do this. She said ‘great’, so I applied and was hired. I ended up working in the middle school and I really like it,” he said.
Qualls said: “I feel that this school was really good to me, and I feel that I can pay back for all the good things that happened to me. Mr. (David) Backler needed an assistant coach for junior varsity soccer so I said I could do that. Now I help him with the varsity soccer team. I wasn’t going to do anything else but the conditioning. The kids saw I could keep up with them.
"I could take the military leadership I learned and present it to these young men and women," he said. "It is all about leadership, showing the students respect and that you care. Not lecturing all the time but working with them as a team. You give the kids hints and let them answer the questions and that way you get their participation. I served my country for 43 years, and here I can tell them what it was like when I was in the military. I just want to answer their questions. I was really nervous at first, but after working with these teachers and coaches, they welcome you as a team. It is all about teamwork.”
Qualls works with mostly with seventh and eighth graders and some special needs children. "I work with Mrs. Amanda Lavigne two periods a day with math. I went to the American Legion to get donations for calculators and the Women’s’ Auxiliary gave us $165. Mrs. Lavigne went and bought 13 calculators. Some kids can’t afford things, now they can get the calculators to use in class. I am going to stay as a paraprofessional as long as they want me. I like working with the teachers and the students. I get satisfaction being around the kids. Also my wife likes it when I come home happy."
Russ Landry
Landry worked for the state of New Hampshire Child Protection Services and was the supervisor of the Berlin office for 35 years, retiring six years ago.
“I retired in the spring and took the summer off then when autumn came, I was looking for something to do,” he said. “I started subbing in the Gorham school system. The school kept calling me more and more. I got involved with life skills program and decided to stay with that, which is what I do now. In life skills, we work with special needs students, teach them cooking and all kinds of things. I decided to stay with that because I liked the teacher and the kids so much. Eventually, they offered me a contract and I have been here three years now." he said.
Landry said working in child protective services "was 10 times harder on a good day then the worst day I have here. A quote that I remember is ‘this work is good for the soul.’ This work makes you feel good when you get done working with these kids. It gives me a sense of purpose."
When asked if things had changed since they were here before, Fini said, “Students are now much more focused on their academics than they were before, much more accepting of each other and their differences. There are cliques of course, but to me they are much more accepting of each other."
In the past, he said, students did not focus on homework, now they do and most have a much more positive attitude. Also, he said, "The administrators are much more open to think out of the box like the flex program, where students can get get help with their studies."
"The whole world is getting more open, more accepting of things," he said, "Most of my generation walked away from college fully paid but that is not true today. These kids are much more focused on getting into college and getting much more education.”
Landry said: “The kids here treat the special needs kids so good and respectful. They interact with them in the hallways and speak with them all the time it is just very nice."
"I hear a lot of people say the kids today don’t know anything they aren’t being taught anything," Landry said. But he disagrees. "They are so far advanced from when I was in school, they are doing math and science in the eight grade that I couldn’t even tackle in college."
"People should come and see what they are doing. You have to be here to see how much more the teachers put into this job. They are working overtime they do activities with these kids they put their hearts and souls into that work,” he said.
Gringelevich said: “Having these five men here helps us out in so many ways, especially during the pandemic when we were constantly short staffed. I think as you get older, most people gain a sense of calm a sense of order, your perspective changes. Because of the time these gentlemen grew up in, they have a sense of values, a work ethic, honor, responsibility, etiquette and manners and they bring that to the table.
"We hope to grow good people and they bring so much to the table because of their experience. They have a sense of teamwork and are always willing to help wherever they are needed. ‘Put me where you need me to be, I am in.’ They are all like that. They are not here because it is a job they are here because they care.
When you have people who walk in the door and want to be part of this, it is the most touching thing but also reinvigorating and re-inspiring thing for us. It helps us reaffirm our own passion for what we do. Professionally, they are inspiring to me. It makes me wonder what I will want to do once I reach retirement age.”
