BERLIN — The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Androscoggin Valley Hospital Tuesday afternoon and vaccinations to high-risk health-care workers are scheduled for Thursday.
AVH Pharmacist Joshua Alonzo said the hospital this week is receiving a total of 40 doses in two shipments. The second shipment in set to arrive Friday. Alonzo and AVH System Director for Marketing.
Vice President James Patry said all three North Country Healthcare hospitals, which also include Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, received an allotment of the vaccine from the state.
Patry called the vaccines a huge step in getting the pandemic under control here but warned there is still a long way to go.
The state, which received its first limited shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, is allocating the doses to health-care providers based on a distribution plan that focuses on administrating the vaccine to high-risk employees first.
Alonzo said hospitals had to provide the state with a list of high-risk employees and the state used those numbers to allocate the vaccines. The amount distributed in the first shipment is expected to be enough to cover 23 percent of each facility’s high-risk employees.
Patry said Phase 1A high-risk employees are determined by level of patient care, age, and potential risk factors. The first shipment is expected to cover 23 percent of high-risk employees. Weekly shipments of the vaccine are expected and he said it will probably take four to five weeks to vaccinate all the high-risk employees.
Once all the high-risk employees have received the vaccine, the hospital hopes to be able to start on moderate- and then low-risk health workers. Patry said they have not received any information yet on when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
The vaccines have to be stored at temperatures around 90 degrees below zero and the state is handling the cold storage and transportation. Once the vaccines come out of deep freeze, they have to be used within five days.
For example, Alonzo said the state took the batch the hospital received Tuesday out of deep freeze at 11 that morning. That means AVH has to administer those vaccines by 11 a.m. Sunday morning. He said a lot of planning and coordination goes into the process.
The vaccine requires two doses, administered three or four weeks apart, depending on the brand received. Right now, Pfizer is the only one authorized for emergency use. The Moderna vaccine is expected to be cleared for use within days.
Alonzo said the state has set up an immunization registry called the Vaccine Administration Management System to notify healthcare employees when it is time to get their second dose. Patry said AVH will also use its own electronic medical record system to schedule follow-up appointments.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state have a separate distribution system and are not expected to get delivery of the vaccine for another week or two.
Lynn Beede, administrator of the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, said long-term care facilities had their choice of working with Walgreens, CVS, or through their own pharmacy. She said the Berlin facility chose to go with Walgreens and has tentatively scheduled Dec. 28 and 29 for vaccination clinics. She said staff is coordinating the paperwork to administer the vaccine to both residents and staff. Walgreens will send up a team to administer the vaccines. Beede cautioned that if there is an outbreak of the virus at the home, the clinic would be canceled and rescheduled.
Health-care officials stressed the vaccines have undergone testing and trials and are very safe. The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use certification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Moderna is expected to be approved within days. Clinical testing has shown the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent and the Moderna is 94 percent in preventing COVID-19 once the two doses are administered.
But Patry said the effects of the vaccine are not generally immediate and it is important that people continue to social distance and wear masks. He said it is also likely to take months to administer the vaccine to all those who are at risk or want it.
With Christmas and the holidays coming up, Patry said they want people to be vigilant and avoid large gathering. He said the Androscoggin Valley has been experiencing a small surge and urged people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.
“We can’t get complacent and think that we can be congregating in large crowds close together without masks,” Patry said.
North Country Healthcare encourages people interested in receiving the vaccine to speak to their health-care provider.
