BERLIN — Election season has once again begun in the city of Berlin with the opening of the candidate filing period Monday.
The filing period for candidates for a variety of local positions will continue until Oct. 4 a 4 p.m.
According to Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin, the positions up for election during this cycle include the mayor’s position as well as four city council positions. The city council positions are four-year positions. There is also one four-year school board position up for election this cycle as well as three two-year positions on the board.
Other positions up for election include two library trustee positions, with one four-year position and one two-year position available as well as all of the election officials positions, which include four two-year moderator positions, four two-year ward clerk positions and 12 two-year supervisor of the checklist positions.
Fortin said that the moderator positions are those election officials who are in charge of each of the polling places, while the ward clerk positions assist the moderators and prepare required documentation at each of the polling places. The supervisor of checklist positions are responsible for registering voters.
The city council positions up for election this cycle according to Fortin are the posts currently held by Diana Berthiume, Lucie Remillard, Michael Rozak and Russ Otis.
As of Tuesday morning, Fortin said that one candidate had filed for mayor while four filed for council. In order to run for mayor candidates must have been residents of Berlin for at least two years, while council candidates must have been residents for at least one year.
For the council races, Fortin said that the four highest vote getters of those who file to run will win the four city council spots.
In order to run, candidates must come by the city clerk’s office in city hall and file a notice of candidacy, there is no cost to file to run for the city’s elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.