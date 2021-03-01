Executive Council approves grant for Riverlands Project

SHELBURNE — “I was just doing my due diligence; I had a bunch of questions about the Riverlands project,” District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) said when asked why at the Feb. 3 governor and Executive Council meeting he had tabled a motion on a grant for the Androscoggin Riverlands Project.
“My attention is drawn whenever I see a large swath of land in my district being transferred where state dollars are involved,” he said at an interview on Feb. 19 at the Town & Country Inn.
Kenney tabled a motion authorizing the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to award a $761,668 Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund grant to the Maine-based Mahoosuc Land Trust.
“Tabling the motion that day gave me two weeks to get every one of my 20 questions answered,” he said.
Kenney learned that the Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund dollars will make up the bulk of the $1 million-plus cost of preserving 853 acres from development, including 14 miles of scenic river frontage situated in seven parcels along the Androscoggin River.
At the next governor and Executive Council meeting on Feb. 17, Kenney had the motion removed from the table, telling Gov. Chris Sununu and his fellow councilors that he was satisfied with what he had learned in the intervening two weeks.
He thanked NHDES Commissioner Robert “Bob” Scott for his and the department’s responsiveness. Spending slightly Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund monies on this project was recommended by the fund's site selection committee, and all awards were also reviewed by the Army Corps of Engineers and the N.H. Wetlands Council.
The Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund, started in 2006, is part of a wetlands permit application regulatory system, made up of fees collected from landowners and developers in lieu (instead) of other forms of wetland mitigation.
Kenney said he had also checked in with longtime Shelburne selectman Stan Judge, who had assured him that the project had been endorsed by both the board of selectmen and the town's conservation commission because it would be a great asset to the town in perpetuity.
Gorham select board chairman Mike Waddell also assured him that the project would not only provide long-term wildlife benefits but also venues for a variety of tourism-related activities in the Androscoggin Valley: canoeing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, hiking, fishing and swimming.
Kenney noted that he had also talked with Tom Colgan, president of Wagner Forest Management of Lyme, which has managed these forested properties being sold by Bayroot LLC, a timber investment management organization, to the Mahoosuc Land Trust. These parcels were formerly owned by Mead/Westvaco Corp.
“I also spoke with Sally Manikian of Shelburne, who represents The Conservation Fund in Vermont and New Hampshire,” Kenney said. “She was very helpful, too.”
Another plus of the project is that is will greatly contribute to landscape connectivity due to its location between two large unfragmented forested blocks: the 28,000-acre Mahoosuc Gateway and the nearly 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, whose holdings laps over into western Maine.
Kenney pointed out, however, that he very much likes getting an advance notice about this kind of project in District 1, giving him a chance to ask his questions before he must vote on an item on the governor and Executive Council agenda.
Two other major grants will also pay for the Riverlands project, with no tax dollars being tapped in Shelburne. A $125,000 grant was awarded by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
A $200,000 grant was received from the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund, a donor-advised fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
No closing date has yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.