ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Eight individuals were arrested on drug charges Tuesday under a coordinated effort that included Berlin and Gorham police in cooperation with the Northern Unit of the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, N.H. State Police, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The law enforcement agencies report they have been very active in Coos County to combat the illicit drug problem plaguing the area.
In a release announcing the arrest, the agencies said they understand the sale and abuse of illegal drugs is a burden on local resources and the community. They report investigators and police officers are taking a proactive approach and working together to minimize the impact to Coos County.
Arrested were:
• Samantha Miller, 34, of 18 Bell St., Gorham, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Christian Mulligan, 20, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Cory Dickinson, 31, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug-felony level. Dickinson is currently under a 2020 indictment on a charge of sale of a controlled drug — death resulting.
• Mellisa Digaetano, 43, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Tiffany Digaetano, 39, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Randall Ackers, 48, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Miles Byrnes, 23, of 87 Mason St., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Taylor Hawkins, 23 of 292 Hillsboro St., Berlin, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
Berlin police officials said more arrests are expected as the various agencies continue to work together. The department asks the community to continue its vigilance and report suspicious activity.
“It is only through community involvement that the drug infestation problem in our communities will be solved,” the release said.
The Berlin police department has a dedicated tip line that can be reached by calling (603) 752-3131 and dialing 2 at the prompt.
