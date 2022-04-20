BERLIN — The Berlin City Council made quick work Monday of several resolutions including a number of grant applications for the Berlin Police Department and the purchase of a pavement roller.
The council unanimously approved six different grant applications for the Berlin Police Department. The first was for the department to apply for and receive grant funds from the N.H. Department of Justice for the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program for Fiscal Year 2023.
In previous council meetings, the department has discussed its efforts to curb opioid abuse issues in the community as such concerns are on the rise throughout the country.
The second resolution authorized the department to apply for and receive funds from the Department of Justice for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant. Byrne grants are provided to drug task forces throughout the U.S. for drug interdiction efforts. Berlin is part of the N.H. Drug Task Force.
The third resolution was for grant funding for the state’s ongoing Substance Abuse Reduction Initiative.
The fourth resolution authorized the department to apply for and receive funds from the N.H. Highway Safety Agency for a wide variety of purposes.
The fifth resolution was for a grant for the state Homeland Security Grant Intelligence Liaison Officer Program.
Police Chief Dan Buteau said the department has been involved with the grant program, which came into effect following Sept. 11, 2001, for a number of years. He said the program benefits the department in through improved information sharing and the department has an officer who works in Berlin connected to the grant.
The sixth resolution was for grant funds from the N.H. Fish & Game Department for OHRV patrol funds.
The council unanimously approved a resolution for the purchase of a 2020 Wacker Pavement Roller from Milton Rents and a trailer for the cost of $20,000. As the resolution required the reappropriation of funds from capital improvement carryover funds, Mayor Paul Grenier said the measure had to pass by a two-thirds majority. The final vote was 8-0 in favor.
The council also had the first readings of two grant resolutions for the Berlin Public Library. The first would authorize the acceptance of $2,110.44 from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, from funds established by Roderick H. Blackburn. Blackburn was a longtime resident of Berlin who provided funds for a variety of projects throughout Berlin.
The second resolution would authorize the library to accept $1,000 from the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Revive Your Literacy Programming grant for the purpose of recognizing the importance of pollinators in the food cycle by establishing gardens with emphasis on raised garden beds or container gardens for small spaces or urban areas.
Both resolutions were tabled and set for public hearing on May 2.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme, who said she was submitting her last city manager’s report as incoming City Manager Phil Warren will be officially on the job May 2, told the council Warren was in town last week and met with Berlin schools Superintendent Julie King and was able to meet with some of the council members.
Laflamme also provided council with the award letter for the Community Block Development Grant for the Brown School project. She also told the council work had begun on house demolitions tied to the city’s ongoing Inflow and Infiltration project and asbestos abatement had begun on those properties where it is required.
Laflamme told the council that COVID cases are on the rise in Coos County, but she was not making any recommendations regarding changing any requirements within the city.
Laflamme also submitted documentation relating to the Water Pollution Control Facility boiler replacement project. The project was awarded to Daniel Hebert Inc. who submitted the low bid of $57,392. Other bids were from Ray’s Electric for $82,500 and Grafton Mechanical Services LLC for $143,300.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several people spoke. Resident Joel Starkey told the council he has lived in Berlin for seven years and that he had never come to a town meeting before, but felt compelled after watching videos of the city council meeting online. Starkey voiced concerns about what he saw in those meetings, saying he watched the mayor dismiss a young man who came to speak and saw the mayor close off public hearings for some in attendance who came to speak. He said these actions were unbecoming of a real leader and asked that the mayor show more grace and mercy.
Resident Stuart Light said the last time he was present at a meeting there was discussion about how to best fix the roads in Berlin. He said he noticed that the heavily trafficked roads in Gorham are in better condition than those in Berlin and suggested the city ask Gorham how they handle such matters.
Light also told the council part of their job is to keep the mayor in check, reminding them they can say no when the mayor suggests going into closed session to discuss matters, specifically hiring selections.
Light also said it was inappropriate for the council to pressure state representatives, reminding the council they are representatives of the public. Light also said he felt the mayor’s action in ending public comments in a prior meeting was a step too far.
Resident Micah Bachner spoke to the council about the need for more trash cans around town, specifically for those who have pets they clean up after.
Resident Connor Arsenault, who had submitted a letter asking for the removal of the no turn on red restrictions at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mason while traveling south and east, was also present at the meeting to discuss his letter.
