Coos teens learn wilderness survival skills

By Edith Tucker
Berlin Sun
STARK — Eight Berlin-Milan area youth, ranging in age from 11 to 14, had a chance to learn outdoor skills in a week-long wilderness survival day course during the week of July 20, thanks to two Appalachian Mountain Club instructors.
Sarah Geiwitz of Medway, Mass., and Emily Calder of Hopkinton, both temporarily living at the AMC’s complex on the White Mountain National Forest in Pinkham Notch, met the youngsters on Tuesday, July 21, their second of five outdoor days after they’d been dropped off at 8:30 a.m. at the gate of the South Pond Recreation Area on South Pond Road, off Route 110.
They walked into the beach area, and then, properly distanced, stood in a circle on colorful flat plastic discs to engage in “getting-to-know-you” exercises.
Geiwitz asked everyone to answer the question, “If you had a sandwich named after you, what would be in it?” Answers included bacon, peanut butter, avocado, banana and mustard. Then they passed an imaginary ball back and forth, across the circle, making funny whooshing sounds, until everyone was happily relaxed and at ease.
They reviewed the previous day’s lesson on the first of the seven principles of the Leave No Trace minimum-impact practices: plan ahead and prepare. They checked out their backpacks to ensure they had a rain jacket, adequate fresh water and food, good hiking shoes, and layered clothing as well as their individual bags of personal items they each had been given, including a hand lens and compass.
Everyone enjoyed a choice of snacks, one to eat right away and two to pack away for the hike: granola bars, oranges and apples.
Learning navigation skills was the next activity, and the instructors handed out four folded copies of the AMC White Mountain National Forest map no. 6: North Country-Mahoosuc Range.
The youngsters quickly found South Pond and other blue-colored water bodies with which they were familiar: Cherry Pond, Success Pond and Unknown Pond.
They quickly learned how to distinguish federal from state lands, and also traced numerous trails, depicted in red, including both the start of the Kilkenny Ridge Trail and the Devil’s Hopyard Trail, which they’d soon hike.
The youngsters counted the four 100-foot contours which they would hike up before they ate lunch. The Hopyard is an amazing boulder-filled ravine that dead-ends at a vertical cliff.
Then, before going out on the trail that runs along South Pond, everyone lined up to wash their hands with water that was dispensed from a large, hanging insulated AMC water bag using a squirt of liquid soap plus hand sanitizer.
The group eagerly walked 0.7-miles south alongside the pond until they came to the junction of the Kilkenny Ridge Trail and the 0.6-mile-long Devil’s Hopyard Trail, that branches off almost due west.
Calder pulled an oversized translucent teaching compass out of her back pack so her could add another skill to her students’ repertoire. Knowing how to competently use a map and compass is definitely a wilderness survival skill, she said.
Coos County Place-based Education Coordinator Alice Puccio, a Houston, Texas, native who has worked for AMC full-time for three years, accompanied the group up into the wet-and-mossy ravine.
“The boulders made it slow-going for some of the hikers, but they all felt proud at the end, and we had lunch before I too had to leave,” Puccio said. “One of my favorite comments that a teen made was how the Hopyard didn’t even look like New Hampshire in some areas!”
History and geography major Puccio graduated in 2009 from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.
She said that with the support of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund and other donors, AMC has three other five-day courses on the roster: two Coos Youth Science Day camps for youngsters, ages 8-11, from the Gorham area, and a Coos Teen Leadership course, for ages 13-15, from the Berlin Area, with its base at the Ravine House Pool/Durand Lake Town Park in Randolph.
The South Pond Recreation Area, which includes an 888-foot-long handicapped-accessible trail, is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. The cost if $7 a car. No lifeguards are on duty, but toilet facilities are open. The gate is staffed by two U.S. Forest Service employees who are sisters from Groveton: Denise Hill and Ginny Hopps.
