LANCASTER — The Coos County delegation voted to increase annual salaries for the county’s elected positions including county attorney, sheriff, county treasurer, register of deeds and county commissioners at its May 16 meeting.
The increases, ranging from 8 to 16 percent, will be effective for the 2023-24 term.
Rep. Larry Laflamme, (D-Berlin) noted there was a long discussion on salary levels and the need to attract and retain employees at the joint delegation and commission meeting. He said the same holds true for the county’s elected positions according to minutes of the meeting.
A comparison of current salaries for county elected positions across the state showed that Coos County salaries are among the lowest.
Laflamme said the salary for the county attorney position is currently $86,000. He said a 10 percent increase would bring the salary to $96,400 and a 20 percent increase would bring it to $103,200. Laflamme moved to increase the county attorney salary to $100,000, or a 16 percent increase, and it passed.
The salary for the county sheriff position was increased from $59,000 to $64,000.
Tucker pointed out that the current sheriff, Brian Valerino also receives retirement pay as the former Berlin deputy police chief.
Laflamme said the salary should reflect the position regardless of the individual’s income stream.
Valerino said he did not request an increase in salary but agreed with Laflamme that the salary should be set for the position and not the individual in office.
Rep. Troy Merner (R-Lancaster) said the salary for the position was not increased two years ago and the delegation voted to increase the salary to $64,000, an increase of 8.4 percent.
The register of deeds salary was increased from $47, 500 to $55,000, a 15.7 percent increase. The current salary for the position is the lowest in the state. Speaking in favor of the raise, Merner said the workload there has tripled and it is a very busy office.
The county treasurer salary was increased by $1,000, from $4,000 to $5,000.
The county commissioners are currently paid $9,000 with the chair receiving an additional $1,000.
Tucker said the delegation has to look to the future and the salaries need to be increased.
In addition to the county facilities, Rep. Kevin Craig (R-Lancaster) pointed out the Coos County commission also oversees 23 unincorporated places.
He proposed a $1,000 increase with the commissioners getting $10,000 annually and the chair receiving $11,000. His motion was approved.
The delegation traditionally reviews and votes on salary levels before the start of the filing period so candidates know in advance the level of pay for the next two years. The filing period runs from June 1-10 for the Sept. 13 primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.