DUMMER — Following a public hearing at the Dummer town hall on Aug. 5, a special Right-of-Way commission approved a proposed realignment and reconstruction of 1.3 miles of Route 16 within the Thirteen Mile Woods.
The project, slated to get underway in 2022, will start just east of the Dummer/Cambridge town line and go north to Errol.
Paul Ingersoll, a member of the commission with Executive Councilor Mike Cryans and Paul Robitaille, said about 20 people attended the hearing and none expressed opposition to the plan proposed by N.H. Department of Transportation.
He said the project is similar to the one currently underway on Route 16 in Dummer, near the intersection of Route 16 and 110A.
The goal of both projects is to improve the road on what is one of major north-south corridors in the North Country and a scenic byway.
The section of road proposed for reconstruction has no structural base and the pavement is poor.
High groundwater results in severe frost heaves that contribute to the road being closed to heavy truck traffic two months a year.
Under the approved plan, the road will be moved 50 feet to the west and further away from the Androscoggin River, except for a section that would be moved 200 feet away.
DOT officials said the river bank is starting to break down and moving the road will provide a more natural feel to the river.
The wetlands impact will be minimal. Twelve acres of additional right-of-way from the 13 Mile Woods Community Forest will be required.
Ingersoll said the proposal provides an expanded 4-foot shoulder on each side for bikers.
Estimated construction cost is $6.7 million. The project is scheduled to be advertised for bids in the spring of 2022 and work completed in the fall of 2024.
Noting he advocated for the Route 16 corridor when he served in the Legislature, Ingersoll said he is pleased to see the corridor getting some attention and said he liked the proposal put forward.
“It’s going to be a good project for the North Country,” he said.
