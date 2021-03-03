WEST STEWARTSTOWN — One of the Coos County delegation’s newest members is calling for a performance audit of county operations.
At the delegation’s quarterly meeting Saturday, state Rep. Dennis Thompson (R-Colebrook) made a motion to have the county issue a request for proposals to conduct a performance audit. Thompson just took office in January.
“We need this information to go forward as a delegation and county,” Thompson said.
While no members opposed the concept of a performance audit, several argued the middle of a pandemic was not the time for one.
Thompson recommended a committee of five be selected to oversee the audit with Chairman Robert Theberge (R-Berlin) and Rep. William Hatch (D-Gorham) appointed along with two other Republican and one Democratic representatives. He noted Hatch chaired the committee that oversaw the last audit in 2010.
Hatch said he agrees performance audits are a valuable tool to do periodically. As defined by Investopedia, performance audits are an “independent assessment of an entity's operations to determine if specific programs or functions are working as intended to achieve stated goals.
He said the 2010 performance audit was undertaken because the county had never had one done before.
Citing the uncertainty in the state budget process and the potential impact it could have on the county budget, Hatch said he felt it was not an appropriate time for a performance audit.
“I like the idea of one but I think we might need to wait a little bit,” he said.
County Commissioner Paul Grenier said he does not oppose a performance audit but echoed Hatch’s belief that the timing was wrong. He said the pandemic has been taxing for county operations and said an audit would stretch the administrative staff even more.
“This has been a bear to manage in the last 15 months,” Grenier said. “Why add to the workload of those already stretched thin,” he added.
Grenier noted the county ended up paying $45,000 for the 2010 audit and never got a final report. As a result of the audit, he said the delegation added two administrative positions.
Commissioner Tom Brady also recommended waiting for conditions to return closer to normal. He pointed out that the census at the West Stewartstown nursing hospital is about half the normal number as it recovers from the surge of positive coronavirus cases that hit there.
Rep. Larry Laflamme (D-Berlin) questioned how valid the audit would be if it was performed under the current circumstances.
“It’s such an unusual year I don’t think we would get any accurate information from it,” he said.
Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) said the delegation should wait another year until operations have returned to some sort of normalcy after the pandemic before considering such an audit.
Thompson said a performance audit is a responsible way to manage a business or organization. He noted there have been a lot of top staffing changes over the past year at the county and said the audit is a tool the county can use to plan for the future.
Thompson also pointed out it will take two to three months for the county to develop a RFP, advertise, interview and hire a firm. At that point, he said hopefully the pandemic will be waning.
Delegation Chair Robert Theberge suggested the delegation put off a decision and schedule a special meeting devoted to the topic. The delegation voted 7-2 in favor of meeting at 2 p.m. on March 13 to discuss an audit. Voting against a meeting were Tucker and Rep. Kevin Craig (R-Lancaster).
Grenier said he would recommend the commission put $75,000 in the proposed 2021 budget to cover the performance audit should the delegation decide to go forward. The delegation is scheduled to meet on March 20 to approve a final 2021 budget.
Laflamme said he asked Sheriff Brian Valerino to attend the meeting to discuss the need for a new ATV for the department. He said the previous ATV is in disrepair and will not be able to be used to patrol the trails this summer.
The sheriff’s department is the primary enforcement agency because many of the trails are in the unincoporated places. Valerino said the department generated about $80,000 in revenues from fines and grants last year.
Thompson said enforcement is critical to maintain access to trails on private lands. He said the northern region of the county already has a N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer out. He said several landowners have told him they are going close trails on their property if there is not more enforcement.
Valerino said the county commissioners have been very supportive of the department's OHRV patrol work because they understand motorized recreation is important to the local economy. Grenier said he supports the county purchasing an ATV for the department.
Deputy Sheriff Keith Roberge said a side-by-side OHRV will cost the county about $20,000 with police lights and siren.
Thompson asked Valerino if the department could staff a second ATV and he said yes. No vote was taken but the delegation indicated it is likely to support a new ATV in the final budget.
