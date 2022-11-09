BERLIN — One of life’s certainties — taxes — will be a topic at the Berlin City Council’s next meeting on Nov. 21.

There could be a drop in the tax rate, Mayor Paul Grenier predicted. That’s because the city’s taxable property value has risen as property sales have increased and at a higher for-sale rate. The higher the property value, the better for taxpayers as the tax rate per $1,000 per assessed valuation usually goes down. Sale prices — about ¾ of them, the mayor said — are above the respective valuation.

