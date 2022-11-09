BERLIN — One of life’s certainties — taxes — will be a topic at the Berlin City Council’s next meeting on Nov. 21.
There could be a drop in the tax rate, Mayor Paul Grenier predicted. That’s because the city’s taxable property value has risen as property sales have increased and at a higher for-sale rate. The higher the property value, the better for taxpayers as the tax rate per $1,000 per assessed valuation usually goes down. Sale prices — about ¾ of them, the mayor said — are above the respective valuation.
“It’s welcome news,” Grenier said to city councilors and leaders, a few residents and some guests attending Monday night’s council meeting.
As posted on the city’s website, the 2020 and current tax rate is $35.93 per assessed property valuation. That is the last tax year posted online. Previous years include: $39.82 (2019); $39.27 (2018); and $39.19 (2017).
To set the next tax rate, the city’s assessed property values must first be determined and collected for the municipal services or MS-1 report.
“The state needs the MS-1 before they can even begin to calculate the rate,” said city Finance Director Holly Larsen.
It’s not uncommon for a resident in any community to hear complaints about the tax rate. Property owners feel in their wallets or checking accounts this pain. An explanation of the Berlin tax rate gives insight into this, akin to a snapshot in time. The city’s economic health can be glimpsed by looking at other years. The tax rate rose a bit over $6 per $1,000 per property valuation between 2013 and 2105. In 2012, the rate was $32.31 per $1,000; $33 per $1,000 2013; $33.35 per $1,000 in 2014; $39.19 in 2015 per $1,000 and $39.19 per $1,000 in 2016. In Berlin, as Grenier noted at the city council’s Sept. 19 meeting, there are 4,800 parcels or properties on which taxes are paid.
A January 2019 posting on the city’s website — berlinnh.gov/tax-collector/pages/berlins-tax-rate — describes how a tax bill is determined. The city of Berlin's tax rate is set annually by the mayor and city council with parameters from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue.
The city’s taxable value has increased quite a bit, the mayor said Monday night.
“I expect a significant reduction from the $35.93 rate solely because we’ve gained over $100 million in value,” Grenier said after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.