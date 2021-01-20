City looks to demolish former Woolworth building

BERLIN — The city has demolished three buildings within the past month and Monday night the city council authorized taking down one more. The city will demolish the former Woolworth building at 121 Main St.
City Manager James Wheeler said the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority has offered to pay for the demolition up front as long as the city agrees to gradually repay BIDPA over a period of years.
The city acquired ownership of the building in 2012 for nonpayment of taxes.
At the time, Family Dollar leased part of the building but later that year moved to its current location. The building has been vacant since then.
BIDPA has worked for over five years to find a new use for the building.
Most recently, a group of health care organizations looked at developing a health and wellness center there but ultimately decided the project was not financially feasible.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said their plan called for demolishing the existing building and replacing it with a new structure.
Laflamme said the building has been checked by engineers and former Berlin Fire Chief John Lacasse and there are structural issues. The roof is in bad shape, there are problems with the electrical system, it has an open elevator shaft, and there have been two major water events. The building has frontage on both Main and Pleasant Streets and there is a 6- to 8-foot difference in elevation between the two sides of the building.
City Councilor Peter Higbee, who also serves on the BIDPA board, said the authority has been carrying the expense of the building for seven years and spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to attract a new business to take over the property. He said the building needs to come down.
Laflamme agreed, telling the council it is a liability and said the city’s insurance company agrees with the proposed demolition. She said BIDPA has mothballed the building to save money.
Mayor Paul Grenier agreed with the recommendation, noting the city has offered to give the building to potential developers with no takers.
Laflamme was asked why BIDPA is asking the council to reimburse it for the cost of the demolition. She estimated the demolition could cost approximately $200,000.
While BIDPA is willing to cover the cost initially to allow the building to be demolished now, Laflamme said it would like the city to repay it so the money will be available for other projects.
Noting the difference in elevation between the two sides, Councilor Mike Rozek asked if the lot will be left just vacant. He said something should be done to beautify it so the site is visually pleasing.
Wheeler said that was a good point and said he was sure BIDPA will follow through on that. Grenier said over time he believes removing the building will be a big improvement for the downtown especially if the snowmelt project goes through.
The council gave its support. Laflamme said the city and BIDPA will finalize the terms before putting the demolition out to bid.
Last month, the city tore down the Princess Theater and the adjourning building at 8 Main St., and this week the building at 758 Second Ave. is being torn down.
In other business:
• For the second time the city has failed to attract any bidders for the Mason Street Bridge rehabilitation project.
City Manager James Wheeler said he had HEB Engineers ask general contractors why noone bid on the project. He said HEB found several reasons. First, the city budget with funding for the project won’t be approved until June but the work needs to be done in August. Should the project not get funded, contractors worry they will have passed up other work. The bridge rehabilitation is specialized work and there are not that many local bridge contractors. But the main reason appears to be the tight construction schedule because the work has to be done during the three weeks Central Rivers Powers has scheduled for its annual drawdown. If the work is not completed within that timeframe, there are daily fines of $9,000.
Wheeler suggested the city could split the bridge project into a multi-year project or could issue a request for proposals that would allow contractors to submit a proposal that fits their abilities and workforce. The council decided to talk to contractors but to go forward with a RFPs.
The bridge needs substantial work including concrete repairs to the abutments and pier, replacement of girder bearings, partial and full depth deck repairs, and replacement of expansion joints, barrier membrane and bridge pavement. HEB Engineers estimates the cost of the project at $532,400.
