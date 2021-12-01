BERLIN — In a meeting with a very short agenda, which included a multi-hour non-public session, the Berlin City Council approved adding job requirements to Fire Chief James Watkins job requirements Monday.
The specific job requirements added to Watkins’ job description include having the fire chief oversee the contract with Berlin Emergency Medical Services, which will include monitoring work performed to ensure quality of service and that the terms of the contract are being fulfilled.
Watkins also will assist the city manager in negotiating the terms of the contract and will provide quality assurance.
Requirements will also require Watkins to plan for and supervise training programs for both permanent and on-call firemen with a focus on both fire and EMS services.
In exchange for the additional job requirements, Watkins will receive an additional $5,000 in salary, which will bring his salary to $82,580.12.
The change is effective as of Nov. 22.
The council also approved allowing the city manager to advertise a position for a laborer position in the public works department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.