GORHAM — The selectmen voted 3-0 to make a couple of changes to the maps governing limited, but legal, snowmobile travel on downtown sidewalks at their Monday evening meeting on Feb. 8.
Selectman Adam White admitted, however, that he is doesn’t really like having snowmobiles traveling on the town’s sidewalks.
Chairman Mike Waddell urged residents to recognize that the town’s unemployment rate stands at 25 percent and that its tourist-based businesses are “hanging on by a thread.”
The locations of seven Main Street businesses were inadvertently left off the set of maps which Presidential Range Riders’ president Brian Ruel had provided before the board voted to adopt them last month.
The sidewalk route for those traveling north now goes as far as the Road Hawg BBQ Swine Dining and for those traveling south to include the Top Notch Inn, Public House Eatery and the post office.
Town manager Denise Vallee cited the state law that allows select boards to designate sidewalks for snowmobile use.
Responding to recent complaints, however, the board also asked the Presidential Range Riders to post signs specifying that the downtown speed limit is 10 m.p.h. on sidewalks and that pedestrians always have the right-of-way. The club website also reminds riders that the Route 2/16 sidewalk is not to be used for through riding, but only when patronizing a local business. Trailside signs are also posted just outside of town directing riders on how reach local Main Street businesses using the shortest sidewalk route.
Five residents — one a new U.S. Forest Service Androscoggin Ranger District employee who just moved to Church Street from Bend, Ore. — used the meeting’s public comment section, plus emails, to point out that they don’t agree with the board’s recent vote to continue allowing snowmobiles on sidewalks.
The town’s new master plan lists having a “walkable” downtown as a top priority.
Diane Holmes suggested that Main Street businesses band together and run a transport van every half hour from trailheads to restaurants and stores. It’s become so unpleasant that she no longer walks on the town sidewalks in the winter, Holmes said.
One resident asked whether the town should adopt a curfew for snowmobilers, similar to the one that applies to ATVs in the warm weather months.
Board members appeared willing to take up the issue.
The board voted 3-0 to sign the town meeting warrant. They agreed to revise three articles that the chairman proposed after he had realized that the town has a very healthy fund balance due to the paper mill paying nearly $600,000 in back taxes.
The trio agreed to fund three warrant articles from the fund balance, rather than raising the necessary dollars on the 2021 tax rate.
The selectmen will ask Town Meeting voters to tap the fund balance in order to: (1) add $250,000 to the Highway Capital Reserve Fund; (2) appropriate $92,000 to correct town assessment cards and prepare for the upcoming state-mandated revaluation; and (3) spend $15,000 on writing grants and doing research on the exact locations of embankments, wetlands and canals on the Androscoggin River. Town Planner Tara Bamford will work with both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Geologic Survey in an effort to ensure that the collaborative outcome is a far more accurate map than when federal agencies completed this kind of project.
Adam White, however, said that he could not support a request made under Article 37: a $10,000 appropriation for the Family Resource Center — a sum that is $5,000 less than last year’s ask. White pointed out that the town not only provides the building rent-free but also plows its parking lots and hauls its trash and expended files. No further tax dollars should go to this agency, he said, since these in-kind contributions are substantial. The board voted 2-1, with White voting “no,” maintaining its favorable recommendation.
Deciding to dip into the town’s fund balance has resulted in an estimated town tax rate of 31 cents less than last year.
This is a change from what Waddell had predicted at the board’s last meeting would be an increase of slightly less than a $1 (When the numbers were actually run and not just estimated, that figure turned out to be 81 cents).
The Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School Board is struggling with a substantial cut in state aid and some costly special education expenditures that could result in a Gorham school tax of over $3, Waddell said, noting that he also serves on that elected board.
The county commissioners have not yet adopted its budget.
Vallee announced that the state Trails Bureau expects to hold a public hearing in early April on the town’s request to have the state prohibit having any ATV trailers either loaded or unloaded at the state-owned lot off Route 2 East. The select board had hoped the state could schedule the hearing before the end of 2020, but then state Trails Bureau Chief Chris Gamache left his post to go to work for private industry.
