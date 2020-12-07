BERLIN — The Berlin school district moved to remote learning Monday and will continue in remote mode until returning from the Christmas holidays on Jan. 11.
“We certainly realize how difficult this is on everyone, staff and families alike,” said Superintendent of Schools Julie King.
She said a lack of staffing at the elementary school because of staff on quarantine forced the district to move to remote learning. She reported that Friday two students in the elementary school tested positive along with two staff members for a total of five positive student tests. On Saturday, another staff member tested positive, bringing the total number of staff that tested positive to three.
As a result of the positive tests, King said there are now 61 students and over 20 elementary school staff members on quarantine for 10 days. There are no positive tests of students or staff at the middle high school but there are seven students and one staff member on quarantine.
With so many students and staff in quarantine, King said fingers are crossed that those will not contract the virus.
King said the district has reached the point where there is not enough staff at the elementary school to allow in-school learning. She said that impacts the middle high school as well because some of the teachers there have elementary school children and must be at home with them.
“Rather than roller coaster yet again to coming back onsite before Christmas, I felt it was best to keep some amount of consistency during this uncertain time of social gathering so we will remain in this mode until after Christmas,” King said.
Because the decision to go to remote learning is not the result of a community spike in positive cases, King said winter sports will continue for high and middle school students. The Career Technical Center programs will continue to operate on-site as will the Mini-Mountie preschool program. Meals will be delivered at bus stops for any student who wants to pick one up.
The district is also starting a limited supervised remote program at the elementary school for students whose parents must work and don’t have access to child care. That is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
King said the district will investigate if there is a way to provide on-site instruction and expand social distancing from 3 feet to 6 feet to reduce the number of people who have to quarantine.
Figures released by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, showed a total of 32 positive cases in Coos County, with 13 reported for Berlin. The situation appears to be improving in northern Coos County, where the county nursing hospital experienced 11 deaths attributed to the coronavirus over the past month. The state reported six positive cases in Colebrook and between one and four active cases in Stewartstown.
