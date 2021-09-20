BERLIN — The reopening of Berlin schools for the 2021-2022 school year has gone pretty well so far according to Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King.
King said the district had a few students out on quarantine and isolation to start the year but those were students who hadn’t been in the building.
King said that Thursday afternoon, before the school board meeting, the district had its first positive case of a student in the building.
She said school nurses were working diligently on contact tracing for that student. Anyone who had direct contact is allowed to still come to school and wear masks and testing will be recommended after three to five days of contact to determine if those students are positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent noted that other districts have had clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks, but so far Berlin has not had any such outbreaks this year.
King said she has been gathering information on staff and student vaccination rates, although she was not yet prepared to make a presentation to the school board on those numbers.
She said following U.S. President Joe Biden’s mandate for employers with over 100 employees, districts are still unsure if the federal mandate applies to schools. She noted the federal mandate goes against state mandates against requiring vaccines.
“If we do have to follow that presidential mandate I wanted you to have some data before going into that decision,” King said, adding that most staff members were already vaccinated, but that not all staff members had received the vaccine.
During the meeting a question arose from the board regarding the possibility of mandating masks for all students.
King said that the district would be looking to continue follow it’s three-tiered approach, of which the district is currently in the mid-risk or yellow status.
She said if the need arises to move to the high-risk or red category, masks would be mandated for all students at that time.
She again reiterated the importance of looking at local situations and metrics when making a decision, noting that she regularly participates in a weekly meeting with health-care professionals in the community to go over the latest data and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.