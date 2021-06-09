BERLIN ‑ The Berlin Board of Education approved a measure last Thursday that would provide an incremental sign-on bonus of $600 for a year-round substitute teaching position, as a way to incentivize potential substitutes to apply for the position.
The approval of the sign-on bonus came after discussion regarding difficulties the school district is having in recruiting and retaining substitute teachers.
Berlin schools Superintendent Julie King said the position was added last year in the hopes of generating more flexibility and preparedness for the staff coverage the district was anticipating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The position would be for a substitute teacher, but would be year-round in the sense that the substitute would work every school day.
During the meeting, King offered proposed changes to the board including the possibility of raising the hourly rate of pay for the position, currently set at $12.09 an hour. She also discussed the possibility of offering a sign-on bonus for the position.
King told the board members that raising the rate of pay for the position could have a domino effect, which could cost the district an additional $35,000 which was not anticipated as part of the budget. She noted that if the salary for the position was raised to $14.25 per hour, it would mean that the position would be paid more than five current full-time employees, necessitating a raise in their pay as well. She added that the sign-on bonus, proposed at $600, would have significantly less overall impact to the district's budget.
Board member Nathan Morin said he favored keeping the position at $12.09 per hour, but offering a sign-on bonus of $600 to be paid out incrementally. Board chair Ann Nolin said she agreed with Morin's suggestion, noting that the sign-on bonus option avoided all the other potential ramifications of changing the position's pay scale.
The discussion on this particular position was part of a larger discussion on the difficulties in attracting substitute teachers generally, including those that are hired daily.
Nolin said this about the need for substitutes, "We have to do something, we can't get anyone to do these positions."
Nolin noted that the positions were critical for the district and that due to a lack of applicants for various substitute positions, the district doesn't have much of a candidate pool to pick from.
The district's daily substitutes make $85 per day, according to King. While the board voted 3-0 to approve the sign-on bonus for the year-round position, they did not make a final decision on whether to add a sign-on bonus for the daily subs. That issue will be taken up at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting.
In addition to the substitute pay issue, Nolin also brought up her desire that substitute teachers receive more formal training when they come on board with the district. She said she felt that substitute teachers do not receive enough training to prepare them for the types of things they may experience in the classroom.
The board also discussed exit interviews for staff members leaving the district.
Morin said he would like to develop a policy for such interviews, while board member Jeanne Charest noted that if the exit interviews were going to be meaningful to the district, those leaving needed ample opportunity to provide their input if they so desired.
During the superintendent’s report, King said that Berlin city officials, specifically Mayor Paul Grenier had asked the district to cut down another $400,000 to $500,000 on its budget. King noted that she informed the city that the district could possibly do another $300,000 in cuts.
