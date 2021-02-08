BERLIN — The planning board last week gave site plan approval to Jericho Gateway Family Campground to develop up to 100 camp sites, subject to the developer receiving all necessary state and local permits.
In what is called Phase I, developer Bruce Luksza will focus on upgrading the existing campsites at the small campground and adding dozens of new sites including a few remote tent sites. In this phase, all of the sites will be for dry camping, mainly RVs. Luksza said he will put in a comfort station providing shower and bathroom facilities. But he said he plans to provide hook-ups for the RVs and would like to get that underway this year.
Phase I will cover about 40 acres of the 300-acre parcel and Luksza said he plans to open for the 2021 season.
Luksza said in consultation with the state Department of Transportation he has agreed to change the existing entrance to the property, converting it to an emergency exit and putting in a new entrance. An existing house will be turned into a check-in station for the campground.
Joining Luksza at the Zoom meeting was his engineering consultant, Jon Rokah. Rokah said the road system in the campground will be 20 feet wide and they have met with the Berlin Fire Department to get their input.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said both the N.H. Departments of Transportation and Environmental Services are reviewing the project and the permitting process is going smoothly.
The Chichester businessman said he has a five-year plan to expand onto his additional acreage, with more camping sites and well as seasonal cabins. He said he may even sell a limited number of camp lots. His plans also include ATV sales and rentals onsite, a park store, a recreation hall and an outdoor area for festivals and shows
The campground is located a short distance from Jericho Mountain State Park and a connector trail intersects the property, proving access to the extensive ATV and snowmobile trail systems.
Luksza thanked the board and said he hopes to start work on the property immediately.
“I’m very happy,” he said.
In an earlier interview, Luksza said he had been looking for an investment opportunity for four years when his sons suggested he check out Berlin.
In 2019, he came to the Jericho ATV Festival and immediately purchased an ATV and fell in love with the sport.
Learning the campground was for sale, he purchased it and immediately began making plans to open a new and improved campground for the 2021 season.
Previous owner Stephen Clorite had started developing a campground. But Clorite never made it to site plan review and instead allowed people to use the property on a limited basis for dry camping by donation.
