BERLIN — A local man surrendered after holding the Berlin Gorham Emergency Response Team at bay for two hours last Friday night.
Berlin police reported they went to a Denmark Street residence, attempting to locate Eric Mortenson, 27, who was wanted on a charge of violating a protective order.
While police were outside the residence, Mortenson allegedly continued to contact the protected party, threatening to harm himself.
Members of the task force, Berlin, Gorham, and State Police surrounded the house for nearly two hours until Mortenson surrendered to authorities. He was held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
