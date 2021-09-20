Berlin Homecoming events set for this weekend

BERLIN — After a subdued year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Berlin High School Homecoming festivities will make a full return this week with events scheduled on Friday and Saturday.
Events begin Friday at 9:15 a.m. with a homecoming pep rally at Gaydo Field.
Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. is the Berlin High School Homecoming Parade, which will make its way down Main Street from 10th Street to Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
According to BHS Backers Vice President Renee Stewart, the theme for this year’s parade is superheroes.
Stewart said the Backers come up with the themes for the parade and allowed each of the classes, starting with the seniors, to pick a superhero group to represent for the creation of floats. The seniors chose the Justice League, the junior class chose the Avengers, sophomores selected the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the freshmen selected the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Stewart said that this year middle school students will participate with a sports-themed float.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King.
Stewart said King was a near unanimous selection as this year’s grand marshal due to her work for the district. Stewart said King has had to face a number of challenges as superintendent including the closing of Brown Elementary School and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has been like a superhero to us,” Stewart said of King.
Following the parade will be the bonfire at the Heritage Park. Stewart said concessions will be available at the park for those participating in homecoming activities. She said each class will be offering specific food items.
The senior class will be offering “taco in bag,” juniors will be offering french fries with a variety of different toppings, sophomores will be serving apple crisp and the freshmen will be offering macaroni and cheese with various toppings.
The Backers will also have a booth selling hamburgers and hot dogs and the school’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America chapter) will have kettle corn. Students in the Key Club will be selling glow sticks to help light up the evening as well.
Stewart said there will also be games at the stage area of Heritage park including “minute to win-it” style games.
The BHS Homecoming Court will be announced during the bonfire Friday night, with the king and queen being announced Saturday afternoon between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. following the varsity girl’s soccer match against Gorham.
Stewart said the class that wins the weeks homecoming activities will also be announced at the bonfire.
Saturday will include a variety of sports activities at Gaydo field including a cross-country meet at 10 a.m., field hockey versus Gorham at 11 a.m. in the Patty Hood Cup match and girls soccer versus Gorham in the Androscoggin Valley Cup match at 1 p.m. The boys soccer team will face Gorham at 3 p.m. in the Gaydo Cup match.
At 3:40 p.m. there will be a flag dedication ceremony, with the dedication to former BHS track and field star Shawn Cooney, and a moment of silence will be observed for long-time instructor Joe Fortin.
