BERLIN — A Senior Car Parade honoring the Berlin High graduating class of 2020 is scheduled for 3 p.m. this Friday, June 5.
The public is encouraged to turn out along the parade route and cheer the students as they drive by with horns honking and students waving. It is expected that many of the vehicles will be decorated to reflect the celebration.
The parade is the work of a group of parents working to find ways to recognize the graduates in light of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Together with school officials and police, they have put together the parade route and guidelines.
The parade will form in the high school lower parking lot off Madison Avenue. Students should be there no later than 2:45 p.m. Vehicles in the parade must contain at least one graduating senior, classmates may ride together at their own discretion. Parents or guardians may drive with their student as a passenger. There will also be a school bus for graduates who prefer that option (mask required). Berlin police and fire departments will escort the parade.
The parade route is as follows: Right from the parking lot onto Memorial Lane, left onto Willow St., right at the lights onto Hillside Avenue, and left at the stop sign onto Wight Street (just pass the Notre Dame arena). The route will continue pass the police station and take a right at the lights onto Pleasant Street and around Veteran’s Park onto Main Street and continue all the way up to Brown School. After Brown School, the parade will go left onto Eighth Street and then left onto Norway Street. At the end of Norway Street, the route will make a left onto Iceland Street and then go right back onto Main Street.
The parade will travel south on Main Street and make a right onto High Street, passing the Berlin Elementary School gymnasium and taking a left onto State Street. From State Street, the route will go right onto Willard Street and at the bottom of the hill turn left onto River Street and makes one last right onto Madison Avenue and back to the parking lot.
Berlin High graduation is scheduled for June 12 at Gaydo Field but attendance will be limited.
