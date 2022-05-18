BERLIN — Berlin High School has named Brayden Landry as valedictorian, Andrew Cole as salutatorian and Jillian Hallee as the top Career and Technology Education graduate.
In addition to being the Class of 2022’s top
academic students, the three are also longtime friends. Cole and Landry live on the same street and have known each other “pretty much our entire life.”
Hallee said the three have circulated through high school together, taking advanced placement and honor classes together. And they are all class officers; Hallee is class president, Landry is class secretary/treasurer, and Cole is student council representative.
They have thrived despite having much of their high school years complicated by a historic pandemic that lead to remote learning and curtailed sports and outside activities.
Valedictorian Brayden Landry, son of Richard and Christine Landry of Berlin, is going to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., as an engineering major. He said he toured the college two years ago when his brother looked at it. While his brother didn’t go there, Landry said he really liked the campus and the curriculum. He expects WPI will encourage him to step outside his comfort zone and explore new things that will help him grow as a person.
His favorite subjects in school were math and science but his favorite classes were Mr. Pike’s engineering.
“I liked spending time there,” Landry said, adding, “I probably spent more time there outside of class than I did in class.”
He attended St. Paul’s Advanced Studies Program last summer for engineering, is a member of the National Honor Society and a winner of the Dartmouth Book Award.
Landry competes in both track and field and cross-country, where this year he was team captain. One of his proudest accomplishments is placing fourth in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 divisional state meet for outdoor track.
Landry said the remote learning and masks put in place because of COVID-19 was different. He said he felt the students missed out on some hands-on learning and felt the class kind of drifted apart during that time.
“We were all ready to come back — we hadn’t seen each other,” he said, when in-school learning resumed.
Landry said one tough loss as a result of COVID was the cancellation of homecoming his junior year.
Away from school, Landry said he is heavily involved with his church and is an altar server at Good Shepherd Parish. Summers he mows lawns and operates a garden and vegetable stand. In his limited free time, he enjoys Nordic skiing, hunting and fishing.
“I work hard at everything I do — give my best effort,” he said.
Salutatorian Andrew Cole will be attending the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, majoring in biomedical science with the goal of becoming a doctor. In attending UNE, Cole will be joining his brother, who is a pre-dental student there.
Cole, son of Michael and Annette Cole of Berlin, said he was interested in a lot of different subjects in high school including engineering and English. But his favorite classes were science including biology, anatomy and physics taught by Ms. Beaulieu.
“She was just a great teacher,” Cole said, crediting her with fostering his interest in science.
COVID-19 was a mixed experience for Cole. He said he feels learning remotely taught him how to learn on his own and he feels he learns better that way. But at the same time, he said the class missed out on a lot because of the restrictions including just going to school every day and seeing your friends.
Cole said his favorite event was the recent talent school. He performed on his guitar and got the crowd going in a singalong.
Cole attended St. Paul’s Advanced Studies Program last summer for engineering, has made high honors his entire senior high career and is a member of the National Honor Society. He played tennis and alpine skied when they were offered and is running track this semester. He also works part-time at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne.
Recognized as the top student in the Career and Technology Education program, Jillian Hallee is already working in her chosen field. She is in the CTE’s health science technology program and is working as a unit aide at a local nursing home. This month she will have earned her licensed nursing assistant certification and will work this summer as an LNA.
The daughter of Alain and Julie Hallee of Dummer, Hallee will go to Rivier College in Nashua this fall to earn a degree in nursing. She chose Rivier because it has a great nursing program and is close to a lot of big hospitals for clinical rotations. Hallee also liked Rivier because it provides the same sense of a small community that Berlin does.
“I love working with people and helping everyone in any way I can. So, I felt like the medical field was a good way to positively impact a lot of people,” she said, describing why she choose nursing as a career.
Hallee said COVID-19 shut down the CTE’s clinical rotations last year, which was a blow to the program but said this year the health organizations were great about getting the students in for their rotations.
She said she found it harder to learn remotely without having a teacher readily available but feels it made her more self-sufficient.
Hallee is a four-year member of the varsity hockey team and its final game was postponed in 2019-20 because of COVID and the two teams were declared co-winners. While the team was robbed of the experience of a final game, Hallee said the community responded by going to each athlete’s house with a school bus and dropping off a yard sign and a trophy plaque, making it special for the athletics. In addition to hockey, she also played soccer and softball all four years.
Hallee said getting together and working on homecoming this year stands out as one of the highlights of her high school years. She said it was the first time in almost two years her class was able to be back together and get a sense of normalcy. COVID, she said, forced them to stay home and miss over a year of high school experience.
Hallee is an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society, and winner of the Harvard Book Award. She has been class president all four years. She has worked at a variety of summer jobs and since last May has worked at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.