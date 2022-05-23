BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of May 16, the following cases were heard:
• Jennifer Gagne, 47, of 4 Abenaki Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of a nuisance activity violation and fined $100.
•Ariel Houle, 20, of 663 Gendon St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. She was also found guilty of driving without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Rita Gagnon, 56, of 629 Western Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Jasmine Lund, 22, of 2781 Daniels Farm Road, Waterford, Vt., was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. Lund was also found guilty of misuse of plates and given a fine and penalty assessment of $124, suspended on good behavior for six months.
• Jessica L. Gray, 27, of 129 Spruce St., Berlin, was found guilty of violating a city disorderly ordinance (noise) and ordered to pay a fine of $100.
•Robert Hearn, 30, of 179 Emery St., Berlin, was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking. He was given a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with the entire amount suspended on good behavior for a year. He was also ordered to make restitution of $29.99 to Walgreen’s within 30 days.
• Jennifer Gardner, 39, of Abenaki Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of a nuisance activity violation and fined $100.
