BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to move forward to the city council with a budget proposal of $21,215,920, an increase of 4.26 percent or $867,542 over the current year's budget of $20,348,378.
In the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, Berlin school Superintendent Julie King suggested reducing the district’s original request of $21,823,126 by $607,205.97 to reach the $21,215,920 figure.
During Thursday’s meeting, board member Nathan Morin said he liked how the budget work was done and that he was in favor of the proposed budget. Morin said he felt the 4.26 percent increase was not a huge amount and he hoped the city council would listen to the board regarding its request.
Morin said the school district is not asking for a lot of extra items but was simply looking to maintain what it has while providing some additional enrichment opportunities for students.
Board member Matthew Bureau said he felt that what the board has is well thought out and organized and included only necessary items, not anything luxurious.
Board member Jeanne Charest agreed that the budget has no “fluff” and simply includes necessary expenses to retain quality teachers, maintain the district’s school buildings and the district’s equipment.
A motion was made to approve submitting the $21,215,920 budget to the city council, which was approved by all the members except Eamon Kelley, who was not present.
The board also heard a presentation from Revision Energy regarding the possibility of placing a solar array on the Berlin Middle High School building.
Dan Weeks with Revision Energy said his company had assessed the district’s physical capabilities and believes the school would be a good candidate for a solar-power-based opportunity. Weeks said Revision has worked with other entities in the North Country including White Mountains Community College and he said that Revision had recently been awarded a contract to provide a ground solar array for Gorham schools.
The proposed solar array would include 1,393 panels, which would be placed upon the roof of BMHS, which would have a proposed capacity of 626.9 kilowatt-hours, according to Jude Nuru with Revision.
According to Weeks, the solar panels would produce sufficient energy to power the school throughout the year. He said that due to weather patterns, the solar panels would produce more power in the summer when the schools’ need would be lower and less power when the schools’ need would be higher. He said power produced in the lower use months could be sold to the grid and the school would receive credit, which could be used during higher use periods during the school year.
According to one of the slides, the total cost of the project would be $1,325,690, although representatives from Revision said the district could potentially receive federal funding through American Rescue Plan funds to cover the potential cost of the project. According to the same slide, the project could potentially see the district save $4,115,830 in net savings on electricity use through the 40-year life span of the panels.
King asked Weeks how school districts were tying ARPA fund requests to COVID as her understanding was that districts needed to show a need based on COVID to qualify for federal funds.
Weeks said Revision has been successful in getting federal grant dollars because the projects are an energy and cost savings that can help make up for costs school districts acquired as a result of COVID.
King also asked what the next steps are with regard to the project. Weeks said if the district is able to move forward, Revision would do the final design work, but couldn’t immediately turn around and install the panels as there would be work to be done before connecting the project to the grid, including feasibility and other related studies. He did note though that once a contract had been signed, that Revision could begin the interconnection and permitting process.
