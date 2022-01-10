BERLIN — After months of discussion, first with the Berlin Planning Board and then the Berlin City Council, the council approved several changes to the city’s zoning ordinances.
The council held three public hearings on proposed changes to the zoning ordinances before ultimately approving all three proposals.
The first proposal would modify the existing minimum lot size for residential units from 10,000 to 5,000 square feet and reduce the city street frontage requirement from 100 to 50 feet.
During the public hearing, resident Nicole Chevarie said she opposed the ordinance, adding that she thinks it is awful for the city. Chevarie said she wouldn’t want a neighbor that close to her, adding “I am pretty pissed off at this.”
Chevarie said the 50-by-100 square-foot minimum should only be in certain locations, not everywhere in the city.
Resident Richard King said in certain areas of the city a 50-by-100 lot is a good thing that would allow property owners more use of the property they have. He said lots should be looked at on an individual basis depending on where in the city you are located. He also said if more lots could be built on, it would generate more tax revenues for the city.
During the public hearing, two letters were read into the record, one opposing the change and one in favor.
Resident David Morin submitted the letter in opposition, saying the rewrite of the zoning ordinance in 1999 recognized significant changes in lifestyle that are amplified today. He said the area has moved from a one-car household to having one car per household resident. He said residents also have other items including four-by-fours, motorcycles, snowmobiles, toy haulers and perhaps a recreational vehicle or camper trailer as well as garages and outbuildings that quickly fill lots.
Morin said neighborhoods that already have smaller lots are an example of the challenges a smaller lot can generate, including on-street parking, snow removal and other issues relating to city services and infrastructure.
Resident Tiffany Hale wrote a letter in support of the lot size changes. She said a number of current zoning ordinances simply are not realistic when it comes to existing lots and structures. She said the new language more accurately captures the reality of the city’s existing layout.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Paul Grenier said he opposed the proposed ordinance as it currently reads. He said he recently took a ride around the city to look at some of the more densely populated areas. He said the ordinance as written is still a little vague and needs to be researched more by the planning board. He said the city had worked hard to dedensify and he wondered whether it should reverse the work of the past 25 years and redensify.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume asked Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme just how many lots would be affected by the proposed change.
Laflamme said she had the numbers at the last city council meeting, but could not remember the specific numbers off the top of her head, although she did say the majority of the lots in the city are already 50 by 100.
The proposal ultimately passed by a 5-2 vote with the mayor and Berthiaume voting against.
There was no public comment on the second proposed change, which amended the permitted uses in the rural residential zone to permit class A and B group child care centers. That proposed change passed unanimously.
The third change amends the sign portion of the zoning ordinance to allow a maximum of two off-premises signs for every 100 feet of frontage for a lot in business general.
King spoke during the public comment portion in favor of the proposal. He said allowing more than one sign helps bring attention to a business and that the proposal would be good as the city is trying to be more friendly to businesses looking to come into the city.
The sign change was also approved unanimously by the council.
The council also had a public hearing on a resolution to allow the Berlin Police Commission to accept reimbursement of $3,300 in grant funds from the state for mobile radio reprogramming.
During the public hearing, resident Stuart Light said if the funds are to be used simply to shift frequencies he was in favor of it, however, if it would allow the police department to encrypt its radio frequencies so that the public cannot hear what is going on he would be against the measure.
The resolution also passed the council unanimously.
The council also heard a presentation from Steve Jorgensen and Jack Martell with Freedom Energy Logistics regarding net metering.
Martell said the program proposed to the city is an expansion of net metering in New Hampshire made possible by the recently passed House Bill 315, which he said opens up opportunities for cities, counties and school districts in the state.
He said HB 315 was aimed at increasing the virtual net metering cap in the state of New Hampshire. The program is a way to enable renewable energy generators that are not located on-site and not connected to the city’s metering to receive compensation. The proposal would allow the city to receive up to $6,800 annually up to 1.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity used by the city. Some of the electricity used by the city would be remitted back to the renewable power generators, Martell said.
