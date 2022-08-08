BERLIN — “I am so excited,” said Paula Kinney, director of the Androscoggin Valley chamber of commerce,” Saturday on the grounds of the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree. “On Friday we had over 3,000 people and on Saturday we were over capacity.”

Kinney was excited about the turnout after a two-year absence of the all-terrain vehicle festival at Jericho Mountain State Park. The jamboree featured mud-pit races, trail rides, vendors and block parties to celebrate off-road fun.

