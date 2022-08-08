BERLIN — “I am so excited,” said Paula Kinney, director of the Androscoggin Valley chamber of commerce,” Saturday on the grounds of the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree. “On Friday we had over 3,000 people and on Saturday we were over capacity.”
Kinney was excited about the turnout after a two-year absence of the all-terrain vehicle festival at Jericho Mountain State Park. The jamboree featured mud-pit races, trail rides, vendors and block parties to celebrate off-road fun.
Kinney said the response was overwhelming, but the crowd was quiet. Emergency medical personnel reported only two accidents over the two days of the festival.
On Saturday this reporter observed that there were a lot more families with children than when the festival opened on Friday.
Many looked like they were new to the sport and spent a lot of time asking questions of ATV club members and vendor representatives.
The monster truck show seemed to be the most popular attraction. Monster trucks were a new addition to the festival, and in addition to daily “showdown” competitions, the trucks were available for rides for an additional fee.
Motels and hotels throughout the Androscoggin Valley displayed no vacancy signs over the weekend, as did camping areas.
Municipal parking lots in Gorham had many trailers and trucks parked in them so people could off-load their off-highway recreation vehicles.
“We had to shut down the parking lots as there was no room left,” Kinney said.
Temperatures rose into the high 80s and 90s but even in the heat, the crowd seemed to be enjoying the festivities.
Kinney believed that over 5,000 people attended the events on Saturday.
The jamboree organizers had buses traveling from the five parking lots designated for the festival on Jericho Road (also known as Route 110).
Vendors of food and other items set up shop alongside the routes to sell their wares to ATVers. Among them were a local trapper selling furs and others selling homemade jewelry and lemonade.
Local police and Coos and Grafton Sheriff deputies guided the public to parking trails and to the buses once the parking lots were full.
Kinney herself ended up taking part in the festivities by responding to a challenge from one of the sponsors.
Larry Mesrevy, general manager of MOMS motorsports in Gorham noticed a specially built ATV on the side and wondered what it would be like for him to challenge that with one of his own machines.
When he mentioned the new machine to Kinney, she told him she really wanted to try the mud pit.
The owner of the specially built machine, Jeryl Frankenfield, from Hartland, Vt., agreed to the challenge and the two lined up at the starting line.
Frankenfield’s machine, which was hand-rebuilt from an original machine from Robins Motorsports in Windsor, Vt., was dubbed the favorite by local aficionados.
The first heat was so close, as the machines plowed through the mud spraying everywhere, that a second race was immediately started. This time, there was no doubt as to the winner as Kinney pulled way ahead and exited the pit far ahead of Frankenfield leaving a trail of mud behind her.
Kinney proudly wore her mud-covered clothes for the rest of the afternoon. Later on, Frankenfield and Mesrevy were seen laughing while they watched a video replay of the event in the MOMS vendor tent.
The band that performed at the block party wowed the public.
Main Street was packed shoulder to shoulder at the PSNH park. Food vendors and the beer tent had lines of people waiting to get in.
Mayor Paul Grenier could be seen cheering volunteers and with a smile on his face, enjoying the crowd and music.
“This is what we’ve needed for two years,” Kinney said. “The block party we had in downtown Friday night was the biggest crowd we ever had, as was the Saturday night concert at Northern Forest Heritage Park.”
The Rhode Island-based rock band Beautiful Wreck played Heritage Park on Saturday night to great applause and appreciation from concert fans. “Local people said no one could remember ever having this large a crowd at the park,” Kinney said.
On the whole, she said, “The event exceeded my expectations. After two years, I wasn’t sure what would happen. I think people needed this.
“I think it is the camaraderie that people are hungry for. Here you sit down next to a stranger and eventually that person becomes a friend for life,” she said. “It is a very friendly crowd.”
A Berlin emergency services attendant said that they had responded to two all-terrain vehicle accidents only one of which resulted in significant injuries with a man and woman being transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
“It takes a village to put something like this on. We have 70 to 75 volunteers on the ground right now,” Kinney said during the festival. “Without the support of the volunteers the sponsors the police and emergency services and vendors and all of those people and the support of the city and the state and the county, this event just could not be done.”
Asked for her plans for after the event, Kinney said, “I want a couple of days to rest, then on to “Wingzilla” Sept. 10 and “River Fire” Oct. 15.”
