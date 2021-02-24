ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — At this time last year, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce could not have imagined the year it was about to face. The annual dinner on Feb. 28 attracted a record crowd, including both Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan. The mood was festive as the chamber celebrated a successful year.
“We had a great night,” said Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney. “The vibe, networking and excitement in the room was amazing,” she said.
Kinney noted the annual dinner turned out to be the last bash that year. Two weeks later, Sununu shut the state down and ordered schools to go remote because of the coronavirus.
“By the end of March, we were all home working on Zoom,” she said.
The chamber has not held an in-person event since then.
This year’s annual dinner has been postponed. COVID-19 forced the cahmber to cancel all of 2020 signature events including the Jericho Mountain ATV Festival, Wingzilla, RiverFire and Parade of Lights.
Many of its members struggled as the pandemic closed restaurant dining rooms, reduced the number of tourists visiting, cut supply chains and forced many to work remotely.
The chamber had to switch gears as well.
Kinney’s assistant was furloughed and operations were streamlined to reduce costs because of the lack of events hit its revenues.
Instead of planning big events that attracted thousands to the region, Kinney said she had to find other ways to help her member businesses. The chamber proved versatile, serving as a clearing house for information, holding online events, and promoting outdoor activities like hiking, paddling and biking as well as motorized recreation.
It quickly became clear the chamber was needed to serve as a communication channel between the state and local businesses. It started initially with weekly calls between Sununu and about 30 chamber heads throughout the state.
Then the meetings went to every other week with Taylor Caswell, commissioner of N.H Business and Economic Affairs and the chambers.
At those state meetings, Kinney said the chambers were able to advocate for their members and get accurate information quickly on issues like shutdowns, restrictions, loans and programs. If there is a question, Kinney said there is always someone there to help find an answer.
The group chamber calls have become so valuable Kinney said they are planning to continue them after COVID-19.
“It’s a powerful network,” she said, adding there is strength in numbers. Information from the meetings was passed on to members by email and social media posts. Kinney said she heard members found the information was easy to understand, helpful and timely.
The chamber also joined another network, closer to home but just as impressive, the Androscoggin Valley COVID Community Working Group. Health-care professionals, school and municipal officials, local care facilities administrators, emergency service officials, representatives from the two prisons, and even staff members from the state’s congressional delegation have been holding virtual meetings to share resources and information on responding to COVID.
The group met as often as daily when positive levels rose in the valley and currently meets several times a week. Kinney calls it the “glue that kept all of us connected in our community” and a lifeline for COVID response in the valley.
Kinney said she felt the chamber needed to provide a sense of optimism to the community during a tough dark period.
She worked tirelessly to lift spirits and to get out the message that the region would get through the pandemic by supporting each other and sticking together. Kinney and other chamber members volunteered at the N.H. Food Bank mobile food pantries held here.
Working with two other chambers in Coos County, the three chambers successfully applied for a $265,000 CARES Act. The money had to be spent on chamber members.
The chambers spent some on personal protection equipment that was given out free to members. Kinney said Androscoggin Valley chamber had a drive-thru where members could pick up face masks, sanitizer, gloves, alcohol wipes or they can stop by the office to pick up supplies.
She said members really appreciate the free PPE because it alleviated an unanticipated expense. The grant was also used to pay for an advertising campaign aimed at expanding the existing workforce.
At the end of March, the chamber put all marketing on hold. Kinney said the state Joint Promotional Program, which provides matching grants to chambers, was not making grants. But as the weather improved, the chamber realized tourists would be coming for outdoor activities.
She said by May the chamber began some marketing but the focus was on educating tourists on how to visit with COVID-19 restrictions. It was, she said, a very busy summer and fall season with a lot of ATV activity.
Winter activities are now in full swing with lots of visitors hiking, tubing, skiing and snowmobiling with the region enjoying good snow.
In a piece of good news, the state has reinstated JPP grants and the chamber has applied for one although its request is smaller than usual because of the loss of revenue.
While the chamber was forced to cancel its big events, it did manage to host some events. There were four free concerts at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park in July and August with plenty of space for social distancing.
The chamber also held a paddle day In August — urging people to get out on the river and enjoy the water. For Halloween, the chamber sponsored an online pumpkin carving contest, handing out pumpkins and having contestants on-load pictures of their carvings. For the first time ever, the chamber held its annual auction online, and Kinney said it was very successful. The last event was the second annual Light Fight, with businesses and homes competing for the best decorated properties for the Christmas season.
The chamber also participated in a unique arrangement that helped people in need as well as local businesses. With a grant from the Tillotson Foundation, the non-profit agency AHEAD purchased a total of $9,000 in chamber gift certifications to give to those in need. The gift certifications can be used at any participating business.
In addition, Granite United Way purchased $10,000 through AHEAD for the same purpose. Kinney said she also sold $20,000 in gift certificates over the holiday season. She noted that the sale of the certificates keeps the money local and helps businesses remain viable. Those in need can use them to purchase food, clothing or other necessities.
Throughout the entire COVID-19 ordeal, Kinney said her members have remained supportive and the chamber even gained five new members during the pandemic.
“My membership retention is amazing,” she said, adding, “We appreciate every single member that is keeping us here.”
Kinney said the chamber remains strong and hopes this year to work with its members towards economic recovery. Not yet determined is if the chamber will be hosting any of its signature events this year.
“We are exploring options but with the guidance in place currently there are a lot of factors to consider in events for 2021,” Kinney said.
The chamber board of directors held its business meeting earlier this month and the new slate of officers are President Kimberly Poirier of Northway Bank, Vice President Diana Berthiaume of N.H. Employment Security, Secretary Carissa Dupont of Berlin Public Schools and Treasurer Julie Cooney of HallKeen Management.
