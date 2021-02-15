LANCASTER — The alleged driver of a stolen truck who led police on a chase from Jackson through Pinkham Notch before crashing into a tree in Gorham Wednesday will remain in preventive detention after Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled the state had proven “by clear and convincing evidence” that his release would endanger public safety.
Michael Deveno, 52, of Franklin entered not guilty pleas to burglary, reckless conduct, driving after suspension and resisting arrest in a video hearing Thursday.
At the request of his lawyer, public defender Jay Duguay, a formal bail hearing was postponed after he said he called the Coos County Jail but was told Deveno was too sick to talk to him.
He said therefore he had not had an opportunity to speak to Deveno.
The defendant appeared lethargic throughout the 15-minute hearing and the corrections officer had to repeatedly pull up his face mask.
In making his case to keep Deveno in custody, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker said Deveno stole a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Wednesday morning after its owner left the vehicle running outside a North Conway Irving gas station.
Jackson Police Staff Sgt. Nathan Boothby, who spotted the vehicle going north on Route 16, and began pursuit but backed off when the truck hit speeds as high as 100 mph.
At the National Forest Ranger Station in Gorham, Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh clocked the vehicle going 88 mph while passing vehicles in no passing lanes. The truck crashed into a tree right near the intersection of Route 2 and 16.
Whitaker said after crashing the vehicle, Deveno physically pulled away from Boothby who had chased down the truck from Jackson. Running from the officer, Whitaker said Deveno kicked in the door of a nearby residence and shut the door behind him.
Boothby was able to apprehend him inside the house.
Furthermore, Whitaker said in addition to the charges in Coos Superior Court, Deveno has a lengthy criminal record with at least seven pending felony charges in Carroll, Merrimack and Hillsborough counties and was found guilty and sentenced on armed robbery and kidnapping charges in Massachusetts. He also has pending misdemeanor cases in Franklin and Berlin District Courts.
The incident began Monday night in North Conway when police received a report that a man, later identified as Deveno, had attempted to steal merchandise. Deveno and his girlfriend, Melanie Michael, 41, were in a stolen Honda CRV. The pair were both charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and Deveno was also charged with a felony count of willful concealment. The pair were released on bail Tuesday. Michael was in the vehicle with Deveno in Gorham but was not charged in Coos County.
