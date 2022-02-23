CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services has been using volunteer puppy raisers to raise, socialize and train their dogs here in Conway for over 15 years. If you have seen puppies working in public with handlers, you have most likely seen ACTS dogs in training.
ACTS is currently looking for puppy raisers for a litter of Labrador retrievers bred through their cooperative breeding with an international group of service dog training organizations.
“We have a litter of eight yellow Labs and three of them will be going to other organizations including one to Ireland and one to Canada,” said ACTS Director of Canine Development Robin Crocker of East Conway.
“The remaining puppies will be placed into our program. Some will go to our program at the University of Vermont, but most will stay right here in the valley.”
She added: “It won’t be long before you start to see a bunch of little yellow Labradors working around town. Be sure to stop and say hello to them.”
Connie and Mike DeFlitch of Bartlett first heard about ACTS when they read an article in the Sun in 2020. They were new residents to the valley and were looking for a way to volunteer in the community.
“We had always had dogs as part of our family but had lost our last Lab, Yudon, back in 2018 and were ready to bring a puppy back into the pack,” said Connie.
As retirees, they had the time to give and they felt that it was a huge bonus that ACTS provided everything they needed, including food, vet services, crates and equipment. They filled out the application and waited patiently for the call.
When the call came in November 2020, Connie said, “The timing was not great for us and we had to pass. But we were assured that we would receive another opportunity in the future.”
In 2021, they were offered another puppy and accepted. Shortly after accepting, their lives were changed by a fun-loving 8-week old Labrador puppy named Hickory.
“It was meant to be,” said Connie.
“We have now had Hickory in our home and lives for almost three months,” she added. “Hickory has just completed his A+ Puppy Training with Robin and we are constantly amazed at what these little guys can pick up and learn so very quickly. Hickory is like a sponge.”
Hickory’s training, according to Crocker, involves a class every week.
“In addition, Connie and Mike take Hickory out on field trips to socialize him and to practice his public access manners,” she said. “They spend some time at home working with Hickory on things they learned during practice sessions, and beyond that they are tasked with caring for and loving Hickory.”
Connie notes that, “What started out as a way for us to give of our time to the community has morphed into something much more. Our lives have become so enriched with the interactions we have with the community when we take Hickory out and about.”
The DeFlitches are often fielding questions about ACTS and Hickory and about their experience as puppy raisers.
“The question that undoubtedly comes up with almost every encounter is, ‘How can you possibly let him go after his time with you is over’” said Connie. “If you are a dog lover, like we are, you know this is a very valid point. However, we came into this realizing Hickory has a job to do, and so do we. And if we both do our part, magic can happen. So although we realize there will be tears shed when our time with Hickory is done, we are so very excited to follow his journey while realizing we were an important piece of the puzzle and his life.”
Anyone interested in puppy raising is encouraged to contact ACTS either by phone (603-383-2073) or email (info@assistancecanine.org). Information on puppy raising is available on the website at AssistanceCanine.org.
