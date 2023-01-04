HART’S LOCATION — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 3:25 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to Willey’s Slide in Hart’s Location for a reported injured ice climber.
First responders located James Lawrence, 37, of Dover, being assisted down the trail by his climbing partner and other climbers.
Lawrence had been ice climbing with his partner when falling ice struck Lawrence in the helmet, resulting in a head injury. Nearby ice climbers from another climbing group assisted in lowering Lawrence to the base of the slide and then assisted him down the trail to the roadside. Lawrence was then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance.
Lawrence is an experienced ice climber and had the proper climbing gear for the conditions. The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable, and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by buy a Hike Safe Card.
Also last Friday, in Franconia shortly before 6 p.m., conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Two conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team responded, where they found Marlene Stager, 63, of Lagrangeville, N.Y.
Stager had slipped on the ice and sustained a non-life-threatening injury about a quarter-mile up the Falling Waters Trail. Crews carried Stager out to the trailhead with the assistance of Good Samaritans, arriving at 7:30 p.m. Stager was transported by LinWood ambulance to Littleton Hospital for further treatment.
Stager and her husband had spent the day hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop and were well outfitted for the weather conditions with extra clothing, traction devices, and all required equipment.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dec. 29, conservation officers had a busy day in the southwestern corner of the state when they were called upon to rescue an injured biker in Pisgah State Park in Winchester and a lost hiker in Dublin. Conservation officers were called to Pisgah State Park at about 5 p.m. to aid two young men who had been operating trail bikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted. One rider experienced a mechanical failure on the Pisgah Ridge Trail near the summit of Pisgah Mountain. While attempting to fix the bike he sustained a serious hand injury. The individuals had no lights on their machines, no flashlights and no warm clothes or technical gear to survive in the freezing temperatures.
Rescue crews located the individuals at about 6:15 p.m. Medical aid was provided and they were assisted out to the awaiting Winchester Ambulance at about 7:30 p.m.
At the same time officers were dealing with the issue on the Pisgah Ridge Trail they were notified of a hiker in distress in the town of Dublin.
Kateri Demartino of Gardner, Ma., had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in her feet, was showing early signs of hypothermia, and was unable to navigate herself to safety after being lost for hours. Conservation officers had to leave the OHRV response in Winchester and focus their resources in Dublin.
Conservation officers found her in a swamp about half a mile from Millbrook Lane, assisted with warm clothes and she was then able to walk out with assistance. she was treated for hypothermia and transported to Cheshire Medical Center.
Conservation officers remind individuals recreating outdoors that winter means temperatures well below freezing throughout the state. Bringing appropriate gear for outdoor recreational activities is paramount for safety and well-being. Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For more information, go to HikeSafe.com.
