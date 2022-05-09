North Stratford man gets 14-28 years on drug conviction

LANCASTER — A North Stratford man was sentenced to serve 14 to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty in Coos County Superior Court to conspiring to sell the drug fentanyl.
Russell Adjutant, 31, was arrested with approximately 236 grams, or about half a pound, of fentanyl that came from a supplier in Berlin. He also received a concurrent 2-6 year sentence for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.
According to authorities, Adjutant sold about 30 grams of fentanyl on Jan 28, 2021, in Colebrook to a confidential informant. Adjutant told the informant he was on his way to resupply so law enforcement officials followed him as his girlfriend drove him to Berlin.
After the pair left Berlin, police stopped the car in Stark and discovered the fentanyl.
Authorities said after his arrest, Adjutant said he wanted to buy more than the 236 grams he purchased in Berlin but his supplier didn’t have as much fentanyl as he hoped to buy.
A search of two storage units Adjutant had in Lancaster resulted in the seizure of nine firearms including an assault rifle, three handguns, three other rifles, and two shotguns, as well as a large amount of cash.
Evidence presented to the court at sentencing demonstrated that Mr. Adjutant had been regularly purchasing significant quantities of fentanyl for many months, buying anywhere from a half-kilogram to over a kilogram at a time from different suppliers located in various parts of New Hampshire. Adjutant would then sell this fentanyl within the North Country.
The investigation and resolution of this case was the result of the collaborative efforts of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, N.H. State Police, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
