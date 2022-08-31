LANCASTER — Four local people were sentenced in Coos County Superior Court during the month of August.
• Gregg Letarte, 42, of Berlin was found guilty of violation of probation and sentenced to 180 days in the Coos County House of Correction with credit for 51 days served. He was ordered to attend the N.H. Detox Center’s residential program until completion. The court ordered Letarte to be transported to N.H. Detox and after completion to be immediately transported back to the Coos County House of Correction to complete his sentence. He was not authorized to travel on his own to N.H. Detox and back.
• Cameron Wood, 28, of Shelburne, was found guilty of four counts of possessing child sex abuse images. He was sentenced to serve three concurrent 3-6 year sentences with one year of the minimum sentence suspended upon completion of sex offender counseling while incarcerated. On the fourth charge, Wood was sentenced to a sentence of 4-10 years, suspended on condition of good behavior for 15 years and consecutive to his other sentences. He must also register as a sex offender.
• Christopher Leeman, 11/12/2001, Berlin, simple assault, 12 months in House of Correction, suspended for 5 years, condition drug and alcohol treatment and counseling, mental health evaluation and proof of compliance with recommendations, good behavior, and no contact with victim.
• Brandon Mason, 31, of Berlin, was found guilty of assault by an inmate and given a sentence of 1-3 years, suspended on condition of good behavior for four years. Upon his release from a sentence he is currently serving, he will be paroled directly into residential treatment and must participate in substance abuse treatment as a condition of his suspended sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.