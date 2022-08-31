LANCASTER — Four local people were sentenced in Coos County Superior Court during the month of August.

• Gregg Letarte, 42, of Berlin was found guilty of violation of probation and sentenced to 180 days in the Coos County House of Correction with credit for 51 days served. He was ordered to attend the N.H. Detox Center’s residential program until completion. The court ordered Letarte to be transported to N.H. Detox and after completion to be immediately transported back to the Coos County House of Correction to complete his sentence. He was not authorized to travel on his own to N.H. Detox and back.

