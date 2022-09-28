BERLIN — Berlin police report they are investigating a report of a potential home invasion on Sept. 8 but have been unable to find a victim or any probable cause to support criminal charges.
At 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 8, Berlin police said they received a report that two subjects were attempting to gain entry to an apartment at 190 Willard St., and one of the subjects had a firearm.
The Sun received an email with two short videos describing it as a home invasion with shots fired on Williard Street and complaining police had not filed charges. The Sun asked the police about the incident.
In a written response, Police Capt. Jeffrey Lemoine said police responded to the scene and separated the involved parties.
The release said no victim has come forward with any information suggesting that probable cause exists that a criminal act had occurred.
The department has not received any reports of gunshots related to the incident. No guns have been recovered but a pellet or BB gun was found at the scene.
Police contacted the occupant of the apartment and said the result of that contact was no probable cause exists to support a criminal charge against any of the subjects at this time.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Lt. Don Gendron at (603) 752-3131.
