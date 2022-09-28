BERLIN — Berlin police report they are investigating a report of a potential home invasion on Sept. 8 but have been unable to find a victim or any probable cause to support criminal charges.

At 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 8, Berlin police said they received a report that two subjects were attempting to gain entry to an apartment at 190 Willard St., and one of the subjects had a firearm.

