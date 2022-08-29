BERLIN — In In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the weeks of Aug. 8 and 15, 2022, the following cases were heard:

• Andrea Stebbins, 43, of Gorham was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and referred to DWI First Offense. Her license was revoked for nine months but she may petition the court to suspend up to six months upon completion of an approved Impaired Driver Education Program.

