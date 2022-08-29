BERLIN — In In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the weeks of Aug. 8 and 15, 2022, the following cases were heard:
• Andrea Stebbins, 43, of Gorham was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and referred to DWI First Offense. Her license was revoked for nine months but she may petition the court to suspend up to six months upon completion of an approved Impaired Driver Education Program.
• Tymon Garrity, 33, of Shelburne was found guilty of driving an unregistered vehicle and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Spring Hawkins, 37, of Berlin was found guilty of simple assault and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Justin Bailey, 35, of Berlin was found guilty of operating after suspension of vehicle registration and ordered to pay a fine of $100.
• James Imel, 34, of Bend, Ore., was found guilty of criminal mischief at the Budget Inn in Berlin back in 2010. He was given a fine and penalty assessment of $930, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also given a 90-day sentence in the Coos County House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for one year. Charges of theft by unauthorized taking and simple assault were nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Eric Gillett, 32, of Worthington, Mass., was found not guilty of DUI.
• Carrie Harriman, 43, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was revoked for nine months. She may apply for early reinstatement on condition of completion of DWI First Offense and the Impaired Driver Care Management Program.
• Tony Cunha, 40, of Wakefield, Mass., and Errol was found guilty of operating an uninspected vehicle and operating without a valid license. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $74 on the non-inspection charge and $62 for operating without a valid license. Charges of driving after suspension and operating after suspension of vehicle registration were nolle prossed.
