In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of Nov. 2 the following cases were heard:
• Cody Levesque, 27, of Milan was found guilty of theft and sentenced to one year in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, also suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Zachary Kenison, 39, of Milan was found guilty of three counts; 1) transporting controlled drugs in a motor vehicle, 2) DUI- aggravated attempt to elude police, and 3)resisting arrest. On the charge of transporting a controlled drug, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his driver’s license was suspended for 60 days. He was sentenced to serve 17 days in the House of Correction on the aggravated DUI charge and must serve five consecutive days. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930 and referred to attend an impaired driver care management program. His license to drive was revoked for 18 months – Kenison may seek to suspend up to six months of his suspension provided an alcohol ignition device is installed in any vehicle driven by the defendant for 12 months. Kenison was also found guilty of resisting arrest and ordered to serve six months, with all of the sentence suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
• Stanley Wasileski, 73, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI-impairment. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license was revoked for 9 months. The defendant may apply for early reinstatement of his license on condition he enroll in the DWI First and Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Wasileski was also found guilty of open container and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186.
• Jeffrey Shaffer, 22, of Berlin was found guilty of making a false report to law enforcement and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for one years.
• Paul Martineau, 35, of Manchester was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension, subsequent event. He was fined $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Monique Levesque, 26, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, with $155 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Scott Croteau, 34, of Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and was ordered to serve 30 days in the House of Correction and pay a fine and penalty assessment of $650, all were suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
Matthew Middaugh, 48, of Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest/detention and was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
