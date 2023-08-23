White Mountain Rotary Club thanks Ben Belanger

Outgoing White Mountain Rotary President Ben Belanger (left) is seen with newly-elected club president, Laura Boucher. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — At an Aug. 16 membership meeting at the River’s Edge in Berlin, Ben Belanger was awarded a plaque in recognition of two years of faithful service as President of White Mountain Rotary.

In addition to leading the club from 2021 to 2023, Belanger also chaired the first two Guy Lopez Memorial Golf Tournaments held at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham.  

