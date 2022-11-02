LANCASTER —The North Country Reproductive Freedom Action Committee, is hosting a “Get Out the Vote” event on Friday, Nov. 4 to spotlight the recent attacks on reproductive rights and remind voters what's at stake this Election Day. Support for this event is being provided by Rights and Democracy New Hampshire, Planned Parenthood NH Action Fund, the Coos County Democratic Committee, and the North Grafton County Democrats.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade this summer, states across the country have been banning abortion entirely and threatening access to birth control. According to event planner Stephanie Weiner, “We all need to elect strong leaders who support access to a full range of reproductive health care services because, right now, reproductive rights in New Hampshire are in danger.”
In 2021, Governor Sununu restricted abortion access by banning abortion later in pregnancy, with virtually no exceptions. And within the last year, the New Hampshire Executive Council voted four times to defund critical family planning services, including birth control, sexually-transmitted infection testing, and cancer screenings.
“Put November 8 on your calendar, make a plan, and get to the polls this election day. If we don’t elect candidates who support reproductive rights, we’re vulnerable to more restrictions on our reproductive freedom in New Hampshire,” Weiner added.
The “Roe to the Polls” event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Centennial Park in Lancaster. Participants will gather peacefully, holding signs demonstrating the importance of voting on Nov. 8.
