LANCASTER — The North Country Reproductive Freedom Action Committee, is hosting a “Get Out the Vote” event on Friday, Nov. 4 to spotlight the recent attacks on reproductive rights and remind voters what's at stake this Election Day. Support for this event is being provided by Rights and Democracy New Hampshire, Planned Parenthood NH Action Fund, the Coos County Democratic Committee, and the North Grafton County Democrats.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade this summer, states across the country have been banning abortion entirely and threatening access to birth control. According to event planner Stephanie Weiner, “We all need to elect strong leaders who support access to a full range of reproductive health care services because, right now, reproductive rights in New Hampshire are in danger.”

