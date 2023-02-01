BERLIN — Coos County Family Health Services is seeking nominations from members of the greater Androscoggin Valley Region for the 40thSylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
The Sylvia Evans award provides an opportunity to highlight the extraordinary and often unrecognized contributions that women have made in our region. It also serves as a means of providing a role model for us all to emulate.
The award has been given each year since 1981 to a local woman who has devoted their time and energy toward community service to improve the lives of North Country residents. It is named after Sylvia V. Forman Evans, a remarkable local leader who died on March 31, 2005, in Danville, Calif. After a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will take place at an in-person event held in April.
In 2022, the award was presented to Pamela Hall of Gorham. Ms. Hall received the 39thannual award for her remarkable record of community service in the North Country.
As in past years, nominations from the community are also being sought for the “Young Leadership Award” recognizing an outstanding female high school student from the Androscoggin Valley who has worked to improve the lives of people in her community.
Any group or individual may make a nomination for either award by sending a written description of the nominee’s contributions in this region, along with the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and email address to: Coos County Family Health Services, Attn: Sylvia Evans Committee, 54 Willow Street, Berlin, N.H. 03570 or by email toinfo@ccfhs.org.
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more information, call Ken Gordon at (603) 752-3669 ext. 4018, or emailinfo@ccfhs.org.
